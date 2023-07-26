Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's son steals the show in very relatable home video

Christina Hall might know a thing or two about flipping homes, but she proved she’s just like the rest of us, sharing a very relatable Instagram Story of her kids’ playroom.

The Flip or Flop star posted a video showing sons Hudson, three, and Brayden, seven, playing video games in a messy room full of toys and a huge TV screen, captioned "Boy’s playroom" and a tornado emoji.

WATCH: Christina Hall shares relatable home video

Christina has three children: Brayden and her 12-year-old daughter Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, plus her son Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead. She’s now married to real estate agent Josh Hall and together they’re building a new home-flipping empire.

As well as her incredible Newport Beach home, she recently purchased a beautiful vacation property with Josh in Tennessee.

Earlier this month, Christina turned 40 and celebrated with her close friends and family in California. Reflecting on her life in a personal Instagram post, she wrote: "So many things I’m grateful for the past 4 decades. Having such amazing friends is top 3 on my list. Had the best weekend in Cabo with these incredible friends.

© Instagram Christina Hall celebrated her 40th birthday at her home in Newport Beach

"Everyone in this group is always positive, always laughing and always keeping it real. I’ve looked up to each of these couples and their marriages since I was in my 20s… it’s a blessing how much all my long time friends love Josh and how much he loves them."

Christina's post came at the same time her ex, Ant Anstead, uploaded a new family photo. It featured himself and his girlfriend, Hollywood star Renée Zellweger, and his two older children, Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19.

© Instagram The English presenter is currently dating Renée Zellweger

He shares custody of Hudson with Christina and often posts adorable images of the little boy on his social media channels.