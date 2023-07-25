Christina Hall reflects on her life in grateful post amid ex Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger engagement rumors

Christina Hall has had an exciting few years, having found love with husband Joshua Hall, purchasing a beautiful vacation home in Tennessee, and most recently, turning 40 with her loved ones around her.

The Flip or Flop star reflected on her life in a personal Instagram post at the start of the week, where she opened up about the past four decades and how grateful she was for the friends she has.

Alongside a group photo of Christina, Joshua and several other couples, the HGTV star penned: "So many things I’m grateful for the past 4 decades. Having such amazing friends is top 3 on my list.

VIDEO: Christina Hall unveils her multi-million dollar dream home

"Had the best weekend in Cabo with these incredible friends. Everyone in this group is always positive, always laughing and always keeping it real.

"I’ve looked up to each of these couples and their marriages since I was in my 20s … it’s a blessing how much all my long time friends love Josh and how much he loves them."

Christina Hall is so grateful for her loved ones

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So glad you have found happiness," while another wrote: "You deserve all the goodness." A third added: "What a happy post!"

MORE: Christina Hall delivers 'baby' news ahead of 40th birthday - and she can't wait!

MORE: Ant Anstead shares heartbreaking news with emotional message

Christina turned 40 at the beginning of July and held a party at her home in Newport Beach, California, which was attended by close friends and family. As well as celebrating her birthday, Christina has been spending time at her newly done up Tennessee vacation home.

© Instagram Christina Hall and her husband Joshua recently celebrated her 40th in Mexico

She recently gave a life update giving an insight into just how much her children feel at home there. Taking to the popular photo sharing website, Christina opened up about her family's joy at being in the new home and the area.

MORE: Christina Hall explains how her children have adjusted to their alternative living situation

MORE: Christina Hall unveils her natural hair in before-and-after transformation – sparks reaction

She wrote: "Love how much the kids love being in Tennessee… the boys waking up in the morning excited to go play outside and equally eager to help Josh work on the property is my favorite thing to see!! "Plus, Taylor’s best friend moving to the area is a nice bonus for her (and us). Kids being kids."

The post was accompanied by a photo of Christina looking stylish in a pair of ripped jeans and cowboy boots, while posing alongside a truck filled with haystacks, with her young son Hudson, three, poking his head out of the window.

Christina Hall shares youngest son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead

Christina's post was uploaded around the same time as her ex, Ant Anstead's latest family photo, featuring himself and his girlfriend, Hollywood star Rennee Zellweger, and his two older children, Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19.

MORE: Christina Hall's reunion with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa will excite reality TV fans – see who they're with

MORE: Christina Hall delivers 'baby' news ahead of 40th birthday - fans can't wait!

The group were pictured in the UK, dressed in their finewear for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a high-profile event in the British social calendar. Captioning the picture on his Instagram, Ant, 44, wrote: “@fosgoodwood How it started, How it ended x @landrover @radfordmotors,” and fondly labelled his kids as “absolute utter LEGENDS.”

The Flip or Flop star with her three children

The photo was significant as this marked the first ever picture of Renee with Ant's older children on social media and has since sparked engagement rumors. Ant was previously married to his first wife, Louise, from 2005 to 2017, and they share their two teenagers, Amelie and Archie, who reside in the UK.

MORE: Flip or Flop's Christina Hall shows off toned legs in Barbie pink mini dress

MORE: Christina Hall's mind-blowing garage is like a millionaire's playground

He shares joint custody over youngest son Hudson, three, with Christina, and often shares sweet images of the little boy on his social media channels.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.