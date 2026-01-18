Christina Haack stuns in poolside bikini photo from romantic getaway

Christina Haack is starting the new year off right.

Just a few weeks after kicking off the new year in snowy Utah with her "blended fam," the HGTV star has already traded the snow for some sand.

The former Christina on the Coast host has jetted off to Hawai'i with her beau Christopher Larocca, and is already declaring this month her most favorite January to date.

© Instagram Christina went on vacation to Hawai'i

Taking to Instagram, Christina shared a slew of photos from her tropical vacation, starting off with a snap of her and Christopher by the pool, which sees her sporting a white triangle bikini paired with matching mini pareo and a purple lei.

A sun-soaked selfie followed, and then glimpses of her stunning hotel views, as well as another photo of her in a purple slip dress, holding a bottle of her champagne, Clé Cachée, which translates to hidden key.

"Aloha 2026. Hands down my fav January yet," she wrote in her caption, and fans and friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over it.

© Instagram Christina has been dating Christopher for a few months

"It's finally THE year," one declared, as others followed suit with: "Love your new guy! You both look happy!" and: "Chris is soooooo good for you! Stable guy, doesn’t need the limelight, blended family likes him," as well as: "So beautiful."

Earlier this month, Christina also gave a glimpse into another vacation, her trip to Park City, Utah, also with Christopher as well as her kids, Taylor, 15, and Brayden, 10, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — who was on the vacation with his wife Heather Rae El Moussa and their son Tristan — plus son Hudson, five, who she shares with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Some of the snow-filled photos pictured Christina and Christopher with Hudson, the two couples together with a third couple, one with the kids, and an extra sweet one of the boys, Brayden, Hudson and Tristan, posing together in front of the mountains.

© Instagram The HGTV star on her Utah vacation

"May have been the saddest amount of snow I've seen in Park City, Utah," Christina noted in her caption, though added: "But this blended fam still had the best trip.

© Instagram The home renovator's three kids

"Thank you @brian.claypool for letting us stay in your beautiful home! 2026 is off to a great start," she concluded.

Christina finalized her divorce from her third husband Josh Hall in August 2025, after first filing for divorce in July 2024. The former couple were married for almost three years.