Christina Hall makes candid confession about baby number four with Josh Hall

The Christina on the Coast star and her husband tied the knot in 2022

Christina Hall is a doting mom of three, and while she maintains her new husband Josh Hall is a great stepfather to all of them, she's not sure having their own child together is in the cards for them.

The HGTV star and her husband, who is also in real estate, were first romantically linked to each other in the summer of 2021. They got engaged in September of that year, and tied the knot in April of 2022, with a second wedding taking place in September.

The Christina on the Coast host has three kids from her previous marriages: two with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, plus her three-year-old son Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Speaking with Us Weekly shortly after celebrating her 40th birthday, Christina opened up about her and Josh's family plans, and revealed they don't plan to add more kids to their brood.

"Nope, that door is closed!" she maintained, adding: "We talked about that when we met."

She explained: "We're just too busy, and I don't feel like that's fair. When we don't have the kids, we have time to ourselves, and that's something that makes our relationship strong."

© Instagram Christina with her mini-me daughter and sons

Christina and Josh live with the three kids in Orange County, though they also spend a lot of their time in their vacation home in Tennessee, where they also run their home flipping business.

Josh, recently speaking with Entertainment Tonight, opened up about taking on the role of stepfather for kids Taylor, Brayden and Hudson after his and Christina's whirlwind romance.

© Getty Images The couple recently attended the premiere for Barbie

"There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," he admitted, adding: "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of [Christina], I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do."

© Instagram The family-of-five on Mother's Day

Still, he noted: "But I think it's very rewarding, because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

And though he only came into their lives in the past two years, he revealed he's already been established as "the authority" in the house."

© Instagram Christina and Josh live between California and Tennessee

"Christina is the one who says, 'Whatever you want,'" he told ET, adding: "I haven't been around these kids their whole lives, but in the time I have been they already know, 'If Josh says no, go ask Mom.'"

"I'm Mommy. I'm sweet. They love me," Christina then said in her defense, to which her husband joked back with: "It's fun, but, you know what? In the long run, they're going to love me more, because they're going to be like, 'That guy kept me in line. He made me what I am today.'"