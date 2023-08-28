Influencer BeautyK's boyfriend arrested, wanted for charges of murder, after 22-year-old's death

Police suspected 'foul play' in the death of BeautyK, known for her popular rollerskating videos

Beauty Katera Couch's boyfriend has been arrested after the 22-year-old infuencer's death; he been wanted for charges of murder, arson and aggravated assault, following the 22-year-old infuencer's death.

Social media influencer Beauty, known online as BeautyK, was found dead inside a burning car in Atlanta, Georgia, with police confirming they suspected"foul play". Now detectives with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Proactive Enforcement Unit in Louisiana have confirmed that they have arrested 21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jocques, who was Beauty's boyfriend.

© Instagram BeautyK was found dead on August 25

“Let the message be that we do not take kindly to people who think they can commit a crime elsewhere and try to hide in St. Tammany Parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement.

“We were happy to help our counterparts in Georgia by locating this suspect and taking him into custody so he may face justice and Miss. Couch’s family can begin to receive closure during this difficult time.”

Louis-Jocques was taken into custody and booked as a fugitive; he is now awaiting extradition to Georgia. No motive has yet been released by detectives.

Beauty was known for posting rollerskating videos online; she had over 151,000 followers, often teaching them tricks and tips.

Her mother Kimberly confirmed her passing. "She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty," Kimberly told local outlet WSBTV.

Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit have called for any witnesses to come forward. The local fire department was first called to the scene on Wednesday August 23 where they found a "vehicle fully engulfed in flames".

"The fire was extinguished, and the vehicle was towed to a wrecker yard," a message on FaceBook from the department revealed. It went on to share that when Austell Police responded to the address where the vehicle was registered, it was discovered Beauty had not been seen since early on Tuesday August 22. "Austell Police searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line. Based on the initial scene investigation, foul play is suspected."

Skate influencers paid tribute to Beauty's "beautiful soul," with Malik Thomas posting a video of Beauty skating. "A tribute to a beautiful soul gone too soon. Skaters like @beautykatera were a reason why people rolled with a smile on their face. To know that we recently had a convo about figure 8 and this clip and knowing you’re gone is disheartening." he shared.

The Dip Girlz Crew, a local group of female skaters in Atlanta, also hosted a fundraiser to honor Beauty and raise money for the family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

