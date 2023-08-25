Influencer BeautyK found dead age 22 as police suspect foul play: all we know

BeautyK, whose real name was Beauty Katera Couch, was a local Atlanta influencer in the roller skating scene

Social media influencer Beauty Katera Couch, known online as BeautyK, has been found dead inside a burning car in Atlanta, Georgia, with police confirming they suspect "foul play". She was just 22.

Beauty found fame online for posting roller skating videos, and she had over 151,000 followers, often teaching them tricks and tips. Beauty also taught roller skating lessons.

Her mother Kimberly confirmed her passing, telling local outlet WSBTV: "She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty."

© Instagram BeautyK had over 151k followers

"She never bothered anybody," Kimberly continued. "They took a part of my heart. I want them to pay for what they did to my baby."

Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is now investigating, and they shared a post on Facebook calling for any witnesses or anything who has evidence. The fire department was first called to the scene on Wednesday August 23 where they found a "vehicle fully engulfed in flames".

"The fire was extinguished, and the vehicle was towed to a wrecker yard," they shared before sharing that when Austell Police responded to the address where the vehicle was registered, it was discovered Beauty had not been seen since early on Tuesday August 22.

"Austell Police searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line. Based on the initial scene investigation, foul play is suspected," the statement continued.

Fans were quick to share their condolences, with one writing: "I pray that God took you, before you could feel any pain. I know being now with God in His Kingdom, there's no more worrying, sadness, pain or suffering. You're surrounded by unconditional love, joy & happiness."

"May justice be found for her and her loved ones peace! May her beautiful soul rest! I’m forever a fan!" added another.

Other skate influencers also paid tribute, with Malik Thomas posting a video of Beauty skating "A tribute to a beautiful soul gone too soon. Skaters like @beautykatera were a reason why people rolled with a smile on their face. To know that we recently had a convo about figure 8 and this clip and knowing you’re gone is disheartening." he shared.

"Love, Cherish, and Protect your fellow skaters. Please give this time for the parties involved to grieve and support to the family and @dipgirlzcrew."

The Dip Girlz Crew, a local group of female skaters in Atlanta, also revealed they would be hosting a fundraiser to honor Beauty and raise money for the family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.