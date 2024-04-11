Inside O.J. Simpson's complicated relationship with the Kardashians: from Khloé to Kris and Caitlyn Jenner

As news of O.J. Simpson's passing at age 76 spread on Thursday, many's first thoughts likely went to the moment they saw his infamous car chase (it was watched by 95 million people), or where they were when they heard he was acquitted of the murders of former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman (a verdict watched by 100 million people).

However, whether they'll admit it or not, many minds also quickly jumped to The Kardashians, who have been known for their link to the late football star since the infamous trial of the century, over ten years before they found fame thanks to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Below, revisit the famous family's history with O.J., how they're so connected, and just why people are commenting their "condolences" on Khloé Kardashian's Instagram comments section.

How is O.J. Simpson related to the Kardashians?

Kris Jenner, who was married to Robert Kardashian Sr. from 1978 to 1991, was best friends with Nicole, O.J.'s former wife, who he was accused (and acquitted) of murdering in 1994, while Robert, who passed away in 2003, was best friends with O.J., who he met in college

During O.J.'s trial for double-murder, which lasted nearly a year, Robert was a part of his defense team; the trial has been considered in a way the first reality television show, while Robert was part of the nascent celebrity lawyer era.

Meanwhile, Kris always stood by her late friend's side, and would often be seen sitting on her family's side of the courtroom. During an appearance on Dr. Phil in 2009, she shared: "Right before the trial started, Robert sat down and wrote us a handwritten letter and just said, 'Look, I know you don't agree with what is going down here, but this is what I have to do for my friend.'"

© Getty Kardashian and Simpson in court

She has also spoken of the abuse Nicole told her she faced at the hands of O.J. In the 2015 Lifetime documentary The Secret Tapes of the O.J. Case: The Untold Story, she said: "At the end of Nicole's life, I think she finally was at a place where she knew she had to be more vocal with what was going on and she was in trouble," adding: "The one thing she would tell all of us by the time, you know, it got to that level was, 'He's going to kill me and he's going to get away with it.'"

It was during the trial that Kris, who in 1991 married Caitlyn Jenner, found out she was pregnant with their first daughter Kendall Jenner, whose middle name is Nicole in honor of her mom's late best friend.

© Instagram The late attorney with his four kids

Khloé Kardashian paternity

Khloé Kardashian, who was ten years old at the time of the trial, has long been marred by false conspiracies that she is a result of a supposed affair between Kris and O.J., which both Kris and her daughter have vehemently denied.

In 2009, during an appearance on The E! True Hollywood Story, she reflected: "O.J. was always our Uncle O.J., Nicole was my Auntie Nicole… It's sad to see your parents go through so much pain for trying to be true friends."

In 2012, during the season 7 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, an episode titled "Who's Your Daddy?" Kris encouraged Khloé to take a DNA test to prove once and for all that Robert is in fact her father, however Khloé said at the time: "Mom, I don't care what they're saying," maintaining: "Seriously, my dad is Robert Kardashian. My other dad is [Caitlyn] Jenner. I don't need someone to tell me who my family is. I have had the blessing of having two phenomenal fathers. I don't need a DNA test to prove who my father is."

© Getty The Kardashian-Jenners on October 2, 1995, one day before O.J.'s acquittal was announced

What did Caitlyn Jenner say about O.J.?

Caitlyn has long maintained her belief that O.J. was responsible for the murders of Nicole and Ron. During an appearance on Australian reality show Big Brother VIP in 2021, she claimed: "Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson,'" and recalled: "Even after the not guilty verdict, the first thing Kris turns around to me and goes, 'We should have listened to Nicole. She was right right from the beginning.'"

On April 11, shortly after O.J.'s death was announced, Caitlyn simply tweeted: "Good riddance," with the hashtag "O.J. Simpson."

