The Price is Right host Bob Barker dead age 99

Bob Barker, the iconic American game show host, has died at the age of 99. He died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday August 26, his reps told TMZ, confirming he died of natural causes.

Bob was best known for hosting CBS's The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007; it is the longest-running daytime game show in North American television history.

Born in 1923 in Washington state, he joined the United States Navy Reserve during World War II, and later worked in radio while studying in college. In 1950 he moved to Calfiornia, and ran his own radio show, The Bob Barker Show, before moving into game show hosting in 1956, fronting Truth or Consequences for almost 20 years.

Between 1967 and 1987 he hosted the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants, and began hosting The Price Is Right in 1972.

In 2006, after 34 years, he announced his retirement from the show; his final episode aired on June 15 2007. However he later made three returns appearance, in 2009 to promote his autobiography, Priceless Memories, and in 2013 to celebrate his 90th birthday.

His final appearance came in 2015 when he took part in an April Fool's gag that saw him switch places with new host Drew Carey during the show's intro before handing back the reins to Drew.