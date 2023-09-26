Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely, 60, poses in radiant sheer dress for at home celebration

The enduring bond between Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, continues to warm the hearts of many as it flourishes through decades marked by love, respect, and mutual admiration.

Pierce,70, celebrated Keely's monumental 60th birthday with a gesture that spoke volumes about the depth of their connection, gifting her a mesmerizing display of 60 radiant red roses.

"Sixty roses for my brown-eyed girl on her 60th birthday,” Pierce eloquently captioned his Instagram post, allowing a glimpse into their world of unabating love.

The accompanying image, steeped in warmth and sincerity, showcased the couple sharing a loving embrace, smiles blossoming behind the bouquet.

Keely looked radiant in a sheer dress as she beamed for the camera. The post also invited the viewers into a moment of reflection, as Pierce recounted a cherished memory: “Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas @keelyshayebrosnan.”

The air of celebration was amplified by kind birthday wishes from Linda Thompson, who acknowledged the remarkable love shared between Pierce and Keely, commenting, “Happy birthday to the lovely Keely! What a blessed Love you two share!”

Pierce Brosnan shares hopeful message from inside his Hawaii home

Pierce and Keely’s relationship, a journey spanning over two decades, was commemorated by Keely on their 22nd wedding anniversary in August.

She took to Instagram to share poignant moments from their nuptials in Ireland, conveying her heartfelt gratitude to Pierce, “Happy Anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial. Thank you for always being up for this adventure called life,” she reflected, marking the continuous evolution of their shared life journey since April 8, 1994.

© Instagram Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye cozy up in a new photo shared on Instagram

Keely’s consistent expressions of love were evident in her warm tribute to the "Mamma Mia!" actor on his 70th birthday in May.

Her wishes for a “blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun," accompanied by a scenic image, offered a glimpse into their mutual love and admiration.

© Getty Images Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan

The duo, proud parents to Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22, have nurtured a family embedded in love and unity.

Pierce, also a father to Christopher, Sean, and the late Charlotte, with his first wife, the late actress Cassandra Harris, continues to exemplify the role of a loving parent, effortlessly merging the realms of professional excellence and dedicated fatherhood.

© Instagram/Keely Shaye-Brosnan Pierce's family celebrated him on Father's Day

Keely’s adoration for her husband extends beyond the familial domain into the realm of professional acknowledgment, reflecting on Pierce's multifaceted persona at the premiere of Black Adam in October 2022.

Speaking to People, she depicted Pierce as "a superhero at home," underscoring his compassionate nature and generous spirit, “He has a big heart; generous, warm, kind heart."