Pierce Brosnan and son Paris' new modeling campaign together is so gorgeous - see photos

Pierce, 70, and Paris, 22, have teamed up with Paul and Shark, a company committed to reducing their impact on the environment

Like father, like son! Pierce Brosnan and his youngest son Paris couldn't look any closer in these new campaign pictures for Paul and Shark.

Former James Bond actor Pierce is a brand ambassador for the company, which was among the first to commit to reducing its impact on the environment through the development of four pillars of sustainability. Pierce himself also has a passion for saving the environment and is a board member of the non-profit Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, an organization whose mission is to safeguard the marine environment.

In the pictures, the pair wear a selection of the "most exclusive pieces from the Paul&Shark Fall Winter 23 collection," which has a focus on "sophistication and elegance," featuring "water-resistant Italian cashmere, fine wool knitwear and shirts in soft cotton".

The pictures were taken in Italy, and the campaign has been called "A Father and Son Tale".

"The second chapter of the story of a journey between father and son, to discover the Italian beauties, between the Tuscan hills and the paths of a small village. A tale that is an ode to the bond shared between generations, by immortalizing the spontaneity of small gestures: walking through narrow streets together, playing cards, enjoying the beauty of outdoor life and a close embrace," Paul and Shark shared.

Paris, 22, is the youngest son of Pierce, 70, and wife Keely Shaye Smith, 59, and has followed in his father's footsteps by making a movie into the art world, and earlier in the year explained how Pierce has always been an inspiration.

"My biggest source of inspiration, I would have to say, would be my dad because I grew up watching him paint. I saw how he would lock-in in the studio for hours and just get lost in there," Paris told Sketch Yourself.

"I have been surrounded by art my entire life. Whether it be watching my dad paint, painting with my brother [Dylan Thomas Brosnan], going to museums, or looking through art books; I've always been drawn to art in the way that you can be vulnerable with your emotions and communicate things that you can't necessarily with words."

© Getty Images Golden Globe Ambassador Dylan Brosnan, father and actor Pierce Brosnan and Golden Globe Ambassador Paris Brosnan speak onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Older son Dylan, 26, is an aspiring musician. Both brothers were named Golden Globe Ambassadors for the 77th award show in 2020, and they have both spoken about how grateful they are for their lot in life, particularly as the nepotism baby conversation flourishes.

"I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, as Dylan acknowledged that they were trying to "pave our own way".

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," added Paris "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

