Michelle Obama is her rarely-seen lookalike relative's twin in celebratory throwback photo

Michelle Obama has more than one family member that looks just like her, not just her mini-me daughters Sasha and Malia Obama.

Back in April, the former First Lady penned a sweet tribute to her older brother Craig Robinson to mark his birthday, sharing a photo of the two together, and you can tell they're siblings!

Taking to her Instagram account, the mom-of-two posted a snap of the Robinson siblings beaming as they enjoyed a cocktail together.

She wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday to my mom's favorite child—my big brother @CraigMalRob. We've laughed together, we've cried together, and we've been there for one another for everything in between. I'm just so lucky to have you in my life. Love you, Craig!"

Her followers at the time were quick to comment on the post, with many sending their birthday wishes to Craig. One person remarked on how similar the siblings look, writing: "You have the same amazing smile!! Happy birthday!!"

Craig also commented on the post: "Thanks all for the birthday wishes. Means a lot!"

Michelle shared a sweet tribute to her brother Craig on his birthday

Michelle and Craig grew up on the South Side of Chicago with their parents, Fraser and Marian Robinson.

Following the death of their father Fraser in 1991, Craig took on a paternal role and Michelle often went to him for advice.

© Lorenzo Bevilaqua Michelle and her brother Craig have a close relationship

Michelle has been open about their close bond and even gave her brother a sweet mention in her memoir, Becoming. "You have been my protector since the day I was born. You have made me laugh more than any other person on this earth," she wrote.

© Getty Craig is two years older than his sister

"You are the best brother a sister could ask for, a loving and caring son, husband, and father."

Craig has also opened up about their close sibling relationship. "We were always close because we were close in age, two years," he told the New York Post. "My parents never made it that, 'It's OK, she can't do this because she's a girl.' She played sports with me, rode bikes with me. She got to do everything I got to do. We were friends and playmates growing up. To the point my mom said, 'You got to stop worrying about your sister. She can do stuff on her own.' I would make sure she was included or taken care of before I can start enjoying myself."

