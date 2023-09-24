Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely count down to huge celebration with rare glimpse of time away

The James Bond actor and Keely have been married for over two decades

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan are gearing up for a huge celebration, as tomorrow, September 25, Keely will celebrate her 60th birthday.

The couple have been spending the last few weeks vacationing in the Greek Islands, and it looks like they're finally heading back home.

The journalist and author took to her Instagram to share a beautiful glimpse of their trip from up in the sky, a video of their flight mid-air.

VIDEO: Pierce Brosnan shares hopeful message with fans from inside his Hawai'i home

The clip captured the clouds floating by with the deep blue sea underneath and a smattering of mountainous landscapes in the background, creating an altogether serene image.

"Somewhere up in the air…," she captioned her video, with many fans taking to the comments section to wish them safe travels.

One wrote: "This is so great!!!" and another added: "Have a great time Keely and Pierce," while a third penned: "Welcome home! Let the celebrations begin."

The past few months have been nothing but celebratory for the couple, who have been married since 2001 and share sons Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22.

Last month, on August 4, they celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, for which Keely shared a beautiful compilation of photos from their wedding in County Mayo.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan cozies up to wife Keely in sun-kissed date night photo – fans react

The couple said 'I do' at Ballintubber Abbey in Pierce's native Ireland in front of 100 guests. They had been forced to postpone their wedding three times but eventually made it down the aisle.

The big day was covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine, and was shrouded in secrecy. It boasted many features that would make his 007 character proud, including a fireworks display, a seven-tier cake, and an elaborate ice sculpture of Rodin's The Kiss.

Alongside a snap of their first kiss as a married couple, the photos saw her being walked down the aisle by her father and posing in her beautiful lace wedding dress.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye shows pride in son Paris for latest achievement

"Happy Anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial. Thank you for always being up for this adventure called life. 4-8-94 / 8-4-2001," she sweetly wrote alongside the photos.

© Getty Images The actor celebrated his milestone 70th birthday in May

And on May 16, while in the midst of his Los Angeles art exhibition titled "SO MANY DREAMS," Pierce celebrated his big 70th birthday, surrounded by his loved ones.

Keely, once again, shared a sweet photo of her husband, and wrote alongside it: "Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial. Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun. It's not how old you are … it's how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart."

MORE: Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye's son Paris makes revelation about famous dad in rare interview

Paris, who recently starred in a Paul&Shark fall clothing campaign alongside his dad, also shared a tribute to the iconic James Bond actor with throwbacks alongside his brother.

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely are parents to sons Dylan and Paris

He simply wrote: "Happy 70th to the creator @piercebrosnanofficial; more life, more art, more blessings…," and shared snippets of the art they'd created together, a common interest they possess.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.