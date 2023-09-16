Pierce Brosnan shares breathtaking photo on romantic vacation with wife Keely

Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, have been married for 22 years and their love for each other is boundless.

The James Bond star, 70, and Keely, 59, have been enjoying a romantic vacation in Greece over the last few weeks, and on Friday, Pierce shared a stunning photo captured by his wife as they said an emotional goodbye to their luxury surroundings.

WATCH: Celebrity couples with the biggest age gaps

In the image, Pierce is standing in an outdoor restaurant posing for the photo with a huge smile on his face and one hand placed across his chest. The breathtaking sea views are evident behind him, and he looks healthy and tanned.

Keely was behind the camera, but the actor made it clear that both of them enjoyed their luxury break, captioning the photo: "Once more — the magic of the Greek islands and her people have captured my heart. Thank you all for your gracious welcome. Until next time…antio sas photo by @keelyshayebrosnan."

His followers were quick to react, with one responding: "Love Greece and YOU! Not in that order!" A second said: "Great pictures but Keely should have been it too... just my thought otherwise, what a beautiful backdrop. Vacations look good on you, Mr Brosnan!!!"

© Instagram Pierce Brosnan enjoyed a romantic vacation with his wife, Keely

Pierce and Keely recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary after tying the knot in August 2001. The couple said 'I do' at Ballintubber Abbey in his native Ireland in front of 100 guests after being forced to postpone their wedding three times. Together they share two sons: Dylan and Paris.

The big day, covered exclusively by HELLO! Magazine was shrouded in secrecy and boasted many features that would make his 007 character proud. The day also featured a fireworks display, a seven-tier cake, and an elaborate ice sculpture of Rodin's The Kiss.

© Pierce Brosnan Pierce and Keely have been married for over 20 years

Photos revealed Keely's beautiful white dress complete with scalloped lace. She finished off her traditional bridal look with pearl droplet earrings and a delicate diamante tiara placed in her polished updo.

Shortly after their wedding, Pierce told People. "Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I'd send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit," he said. "I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely married in Ireland

Pierce met journalist Keely in 1994 at a party in Mexico, where she went to interview Cheers star Ted Danson. She described her future husband as the classic "tall, dark, and handsome".

She told People: "He was captivating. Tall, dark, and handsome – everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow! Wow!'"

© Instagram Pierce credits Keely for helping him grieve for his late wife Cassandra

Keely is the film star's second wife as back in 1980, he tied the knot with Cassandra Harris. The couple had a son together, Sean, who is also an actor just like his father. Pierce also adopted Cassandra's children, Charlotte and Chris, when their father, Dermot Harris, died in 1986.

Pierce lost both Cassandra and Charlotte to ovarian cancer. Cassandra passed away in 1991 and Charlotte lost her life to the same disease in 2013.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.