Meet Lindsay Lohan's baby boy! Star's brother Dakota shares glimpse of newborn Luai

Dubai's glittering skyline had a little extra sparkle recently, thanks to a joyful family reunion. Dakota Lohan, Lindsay's younger brother, recently jetted off to the Emirate city to visit the Freaky Friday sensation and her husband, Bader Shammas.

Yet, it was the newest member of the Lohan clan, baby Luai, who stole the show.

The newest addition to the family, Luai, was welcomed by Lindsay on July 17. Celebrating the joyous occasion, Dakota took to Instagram on August 9th to share a montage of his heartwarming visit.

The candid captures ranged from tender moments with Lindsay and Bader to solo portraits against the mesmerising backdrop of Dubai. "Over the moon," Dakota exclaimed in his post, expressing his awe not only of the city but also the palpable joy radiating from the couple and their newborn.

"I'm basically speechless but here goes nothing. I got to see my best friends in a place I never thought I'd experience as in Dubai. They have the most precious little baby Luai who lights up their life and everyone who meets him."

In a poignant reflection, Dakota spoke about the transformative power of his Dubai trip, "This trip to Dubai really put me in the best headspace and I'm beyond grateful for every single moment. Love y'all. Never stop being you."

A particularly endearing moment Dakota shared was a snapshot of baby Luai, taken through a baby camera, showcasing a serene moment of the infant tucked in for a nap. His caption, adorned with a heart-eyed emoji, warmly noted, "See you soon baby Luai."

And while Dakota's posts emanate joy, Lindsay herself has been in a reflective phase, cherishing the initial phase of motherhood. In a candid post on August 2, Lindsay spoke about her post-pregnancy journey, sharing a mirror selfie captioned, "I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery."

Lindsay's sense of humour shone through as she quipped, referencing her iconic role in Mean Girls, "Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom."

The Lohan family's collective happiness isn't just restricted to the siblings. Dina Lohan, Lindsay and Dakota's mother, radiated grandmotherly pride.

"Overwhelmed with love and joy!" she exclaimed to People magazine on July 17, eagerly noting her upcoming flight to meet the newest Lohan. Revealing that Luai's arrival was a bit ahead of schedule, she gleefully added, "He came two days early."

© Instagram Lindsay and Bader started dating in 2019

Dina had previously shared insights into Lindsay's journey towards motherhood and her feelings about her son-in-law Bader.

"She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive," she reminisced in a conversation in March. Speaking warmly of Bader, Dina noted, "It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

