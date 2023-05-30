Amanda Seyfried reveals how Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan kept her pregnancy from her

Amanda Seyfried could not be happier for her former Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan, who is currently pregnant with her first child, expecting with her husband Bader Shammas.

Lindsay and Amanda – who herself has kids Nina, six, and Thomas, two, with husband Thomas Sadoski – starred together in the iconic Tina Fey film in 2004, alongside fellow "Plastics" Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams.

Now, as the The Parent Trap actress prepares to become a first-time mom, her former co-star expressed her excitement for her, and revealed how at first the expecting star kept her pregnancy from her.

WATCH: Lindsay Lohan's Rise to Fame

MORE: Lindsay Lohan shares heartfelt message as she rests at home during pregnancy

During an appearance on Good Morning America, when the upcoming 20th anniversary of Mean Girls came up, Amanda exclaimed: "[Lindsay is] gonna have a baby! We're all moms!"

She then revealed: "I had spoken with Lindsay… I interviewed her, actually – it was really fun – when she was like, newly pregnant, but she didn't tell me."

MORE: Lindsay Lohan surrounded by family in new photos as she shares baby update

The actress explained that she asked Lindsay whether she would want to have kids one day, revealing that the fellow star only answered with an excited yes, not revealing that she was in fact already pregnant with her first child.

© Getty Lindsay starred as Cady Heron and Amanda was Karen Smith on Mean Girls

She said: "She actually was pregnant when I spoke with her and when I found out… It was so [sweet]." When Lindsay announced her pregnancy with a March 14 Instagram post, sharing a photo of a little white onesie with "Coming soon…" written on it, Amanda commented on the post: "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!"

MORE: Lindsay Lohan shares first photo of growing baby bump – see the photo

MORE: Lindsay Lohan’s adorable baby shower revealed

During the morning show appearance, Amanda further said: "She seems ready to pop, I'm really happy," adding: "We all get to do this, I mean it's nice that we're in a new part of our lives, and we really appreciate that movie."

© Getty Rachel, Lacey, Amanda and Lindsay, win the On-Screen Team Award for Mean Girls at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards

Amanda shares her two kids with fellow actor Thomas, who she married in 2017, while her co-star Rachel, who played the infamous Regina George, shares a son and a daughter, who she keeps very private, with longtime partner Jamie Linden. Meanwhile Lacey, who played Gretchen Wiener and has since become a Hallmark Channel mainstay, married David Nehdar in 2013, and they share six-year-old daughter Julia.

Lindsay and her husband Bader, a financier who has previously worked for Credit Suisse, currently live in Dubai, where she moved back in 2018. The two secretly married in the summer of 2022, after announcing their engagement in November of 2021. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote of her now husband at the time in an Instagram post when she confirmed that the two had married.

Following the news of her pregnancy, the was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike, with Kathy Hilton – whose own daughter Paris Hilton also recently welcomed her first child, Phoenix Barron – writing: "I am so happy for you," while Nancy Meyers, her director from The Parent Trap – her breakthrough role playing twins Hallie and Annie – said: "Lindsay!!!!!! I'm so excited for you!"

© Getty The Mean Girls star during the infamous Jingle Bell Rock performance

© Instagram Lindsay first showed off her bump with a mirror selfie in April

The star has been married to Bader since 2022

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.