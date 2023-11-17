Wayne's World's Dana Carvey's son Dex dead at 32: 'We will miss him forever'

Dana Carvey, the renowned comedian and actor, and his wife Paula Zwagerman are mourning the tragic loss of their eldest son, Dex Carvey, who passed away at the age of 32.

The couple shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional statement on Instagram.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy,” the statement began, revealing that Dex's death was the result of “an accidental drug overdose."

The grief-stricken parents remembered Dex as a multi-talented individual with a passion for music, art, filmmaking, and comedy.

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things... and pursued all of them passionately,” they shared.

The statement highlighted Dex's zest for life and his ability to make every moment enjoyable. “It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too," they wrote. Dana and Paula remembered Dex as a loving individual who cherished his family, friends, and girlfriend, Kaylee.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Dana Carvey and wife Paula Swaggerman mourn the loss of their son Dex aged 32

They described him as a beautiful person whose handmade birthday cards are a treasured reminder of his creativity and affection.

The post concluded with a message of solidarity for those affected by addiction. “To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” Dana and Paula expressed.

© Michael S. Schwartz Comedian Dex Carvey died of an accidental drug overdose

In a personal gesture, Dana shared a photo of Dex on Instagram and X, previously known as Twitter, with a caption that read, "...This is my boy." He also posted another tribute, a picture of himself working with Dex, adding, "What a joy."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Dex passed away at his home. Following in his father's comedic footsteps, Dex had opened for Dana during his 2016 Netflix special "Straight White Male, 60." He also appeared in "Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser" and "The Funster," a 2013 series featuring Dana.

© Michael S. Schwartz Comedian Dex Carvey performs during his appearance at Flappers Comedy Club

Dana Carvey and Paula Zwagerman, who have been married since 1983, also have another son, Thomas Carvey, who is 30 years old.

