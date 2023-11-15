Jennifer Aniston shares gut-wrenching words for Matthew Perry following Friends co-stars

Jennifer Aniston has taken to social media to share her own personal tribute to Matthew Perry in the wake of her co-stars from Friends doing the same, and it's truly heartfelt.

The actress shared a multi-picture post, which included a black-and-white photo of the pair behind-the-scenes and a text exchanged between Matthew and Jennifer sharing how much they made each other laugh. She also included a clip from the show's last-ever episode where the pair's characters, Chandler and Rachel, said goodbye to each other.

In a moving tribute, the actress posted: "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.

Matthew Perry: The One Where We All Lost a Friend

"We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be."

She continued: "For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again.

Jennifer shared moving words for Matthew

I'll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…) Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?”Rest little brother.You always made my day…"

Jennifer's tribute follows her other Friends co-stars with Courteney Cox sharing a clip of their characters first ever romantic encounter during the group's visit to London at the end of the show's fourth season.

She shared a blooper clip from the episode that showcased how much her late co-star helped improvise some of the show's most iconic moments (over the course of its 10 season run from 1994-2004) and penned a heartbreaking message alongside it.

Matthew and Jennifer had a close bond

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," she wrote. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites."

She explained: "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

In his tribute, Matt LeBlanc said: " Matthew, it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never."