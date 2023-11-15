Lisa Kudrow thanks late Friends co-star Matthew Perry as she breaks silence with heartbreaking tribute – what she said

Lisa Kudrow is the last of the core stars of Friends to share a heartbreaking tribute to Matthew Perry, taking to her Instagram to relive memories of her time with the late actor and comedian.

Though the tight-knit cast had previously shared a joint tribute mourning their beloved friend in the wake of his untimely passing on October 28th, this week, they have all individually shared their own personal messages honoring Matthew.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer's messages to Matthew were all just as touching, and Lisa's is no exception.

Matthew Perry: The One Where We All Lost a Friend

Sharing an old photo of her and Matthew at an NBC event in the early days of Friends, she first wrote: "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…" adding: "You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that."

She continued: "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY."

"Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking,'" she noted. All six of the Friends cast remained tight-knit in the years after the series ended.

Continuing her appreciation for Matthew, she further wrote: "Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.

"Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have," she endearingly noted of their time as co-stars, from 1994 to 2004, adding: "Thank you for trusting me."

© Getty Friends ran on NBC for a decade

She concluded: "Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

The cast first broke their silence on Matthew's passing in a statement to People on October 31.

© Getty Matthew had fond words about all his Friends co-stars in his memoir, released in 2022

They wrote: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

© Getty Matthew passed away aged 54 on October 28

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss… In time we will say more, as and when we are able" they continued, and concluded: "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

All five of them were pictured attending their co-star's funeral in Los Angeles on November 3.

