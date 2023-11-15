David Schwimmer reflects on Matthew Perry's generosity in heartbreaking personal tribute – see it here

David Schwimmer is the latest Friends star to share his emotional words for late friend and colleague Matthew Perry with a loving social media tribute.

His former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox have all taken to their personal social media accounts this week to share their personal tributes to their beloved late friend, two weeks after his untimely passing, and after initially sharing a joint statement mourning the tragic loss.

Sharing a photo of himself and Matthew as their characters Ross Geller and Chandler Bing, naturally in a hilarious moment, David reflected on his lasting friendship with his co-star.

Matthew Perry: The One Where We All Lost a Friend

The actor took to Instagram and wrote: "Matty, thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity," adding: "I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery."

He went on: "You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes."

"And you had heart," he continued, noting: "Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

"This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time," he further wrote. The snap sees them in exaggerated, 1980s-esque power suits, giving a fierce look to the camera.

David concluded his tribute with: "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around," before joking, in typical Chandler fashion: "Could there BE any more clouds?"

© Getty Friends ran on NBC for a decade

The cast of Friends first broke their silence on Matthew's passing in a statement to People on October 31.

They wrote: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

© Getty The Friends cast remained tight-knit in the decades after the show ended

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss… In time we will say more, as and when we are able" they continued, and concluded: "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

All five of the main Friends cast were pictured attending their co-star's funeral in Los Angeles on November 3.

