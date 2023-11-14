Matt LeBlanc shares first public tribute to Matthew Perry – read heartbreaking message

Matt LeBlanc has personally broken his silence over the passing of his dear friend and Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away aged 54 on October 28th.

Though the Friends cast, Matt, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer had all previously acknowledged the late actor's passing in a joint statement following his death, Matt is the first to share a personal tribute.

The actor took to Instagram Tuesday and shared a slew of photos from their time together on the set of the hit NBC sitcom, along with a heartbreaking message.

Matthew Perry: The One Where We All Lost a Friend

Matt wrote: "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye," adding: "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."

He continued: "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free," he added, and: "Much love."

Matt endearingly concluded: "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

