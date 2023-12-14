Gavin and Stacey star shares touching pledge to help 'vulnerable' children for Christmas

Larry Lamb has partnered with Action for Children and restaurant chain Frankie & Benny's as the Gavin & Stacey actor launched a campaign to help vulnerable children who are "missing out on the magic of Christmas".

Frankie & Benny's has pledged to be a 'Secret Santa' for the campaign, assisting families who may be struggling with money when it comes to food or paying the electricity and gas bills. Guests dining at the chain up until Christmas Eve will be sent emails inviting them to be part of The Big Give. Customers will then select a virtual gift, which the chain will donate; with Frankie and Benny's also pledging to donate £10,000 to the charity.

WATCH: All you need to know about The Big Give's winter campaign

Larry, 76, said: "The magic of Christmas begins in childhood. Hanging stockings, sharing festive food, presents under the tree. It's a time for children to make precious memories and for them to feel happiness and love – the kind of magic that lasts a lifetime.

"For vulnerable children across the UK, Christmas is anything but magical. No stockings. No presents. No festive food - maybe no food at all. I'm really pleased that Frankie & Benny's has partnered with Action for Children to help make a change."

Larry teamed up with Action for Children and Frankie & Benny's

The actor concluded: "Your gift could help a vulnerable child feel the magic of Christmas. Children across the UK need a Secret Santa like you!"

Alexandra Gaunt, the head of marketing for Frankie & Benny's added: "Frankie & Benny's is a restaurant brand with families at its core, so it's really important for us that we support other families and children in need at this time of year.

© Dave Benett Larry is highlighting the cause of vulnerable children

"The cost of living crisis will be hard for so many and we must remember to try to help others now and in the future as best we can which is why we are proud to support Action For Children."

To donate to Action for Children and be a Secret Santa: www.actionforchildren.org.uk/give