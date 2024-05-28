Gavin and Stacey star Matthew Horne's sweet family life revealed

Matthew Horne and Celina Bassili have welcomed a son! In new photos by The Sun, the actor and his set-designer wife were spotted on a family outing in London, with Celina holding their little one in her arms.

Matthew – who is signed on for the upcoming Gavin and Stacey Christmas special – is notoriously private, and had kept his son's arrival a secret. Both his name and age are yet to be revealed.

© Shutterstock Matthew Horne and Celina Bassili are proud parents to a son

While the TV star rarely talks about his home life, it's known that Matthew and Celina started dating in 2019, months after the 45-year-old had split from his ex-fiancée and Casualty star, Evelyn Hoskins.

Matthew and Celina married in a secret wedding held at a 1930s mansion in the bride's native Norway. Posting photos from their big day on Instagram, Celina gave fans a glimpse of their 2021 nuptials.

Opting for an ivory satin gown with dramatic sleeves, the bride accessorised with a rustic flower crown and a floor-length veil. As for the groom, Matthew sported a tailored black suit pinned with a cluster of flowers.

In September last year, Celina posted a carousel of unseen snaps from her wedding to Matthew. "2 years love you @mathewfhorne" she captioned them. In just four months time, the duo will mark their third anniversary.

According to Celina's Instagram bio, she's typically based between London and Norway, so we imagine the couple splits their time between the two. Of course, Matthew has also travelled to different locations around the UK, particularly when working on the likes of Bad Education (2022) and Inside No.9.

With the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special officially in development, it won't be long until Matthew's back in Wales this year! Who knows, maybe Celina and their son will join him.Confirming the news, Matthew shared a photo of James Corden and Ruth Jones holding the script. "Happy Christmas," he teased in the caption.

© BBC Matthew will appear in the upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

A talented set designer, Celina has a lot going on in her line of work too. Among her impressive portfolio, the mum-of-one worked on a Grazia cover shoot with Saltburn star Rosamund Pike in 2023. The year before, Celina had collaborated on another impressive shoot, this time with Riverdale's Camila Mendes for In Style.

Celina has also been known to work on sets for short films, including 2023's Everybody Dies… Sometimes starring Tanya Reynolds and her very own husband, Matthew Horne. We bet they had a blast on set together!