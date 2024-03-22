Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott's net worth amid astonishing $640 million donation

MacKenzie Scott's unbelievable generosity was put front and centre this week when she donated a huge sum of money to US non-profits.

The ex-wife of billionaire, Jeff Bezos, handed over $640 million, which was double what she had previously planned to donate for the year.

361 small groups were on the receiving end of the cash whereas MacKenzie had initially intended to give $1m each to 250 groups.

The massive donation has left fans wondering how much MacKenzie is now worth - and it's still a very pretty penny.

Jeff famously gave away $38 billion in his divorce settlement after their 25-year-marriage came to an end in 2019.

Fourth richest woman

Mackenzie became the fourth richest woman as she was awarded a 4% stake in Amazon. It was the largest divorce settlement in history.

© Getty Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott with their four kids at the 'Star Trek Beyond' film premiere, July 20, 2016

In a declaration letter to the Giving Pledge, the author - and mother of Jeff's four children - vowed to give away at least half of her fortune during the course of her lifetime.

She said she had a "disproportionate amount of money to share," and has made safe on her promise over the last few years.

© Getty MacKenzie is the fourth wealthiest woman in the world

MacKenzie Scott's net worth

Forbes now estimates the philanthropist's net worth at $36.2 billion. On her site, Yield Giving, MacKenzie states "to date, our network of staff and advisors has yielded over $17,300,000,000 to 2,300+ non profit teams to use as they see fit for the benefit of others."

She has also detailed where the money has gone so far.

Some of the recipients of her latest donation include the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Alabama, Justice for Migrant Women, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center and Mental Health Advocacy Services.

© Getty Jeff has commended MacKenzie for her generosity

MacKenzie said they were worthy causes "for their outstanding work advancing the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means, and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles".

Jeff commended his ex after she vowed to give away half of her fortune and sent a tweet linking to her Giving Pledge letter at the time.

"MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I'm proud of her," he said. "Her letter is so beautiful. Go get 'em MacKenzie."

© Doug Peters - PA Images Jeff is engaged to Lauren Sanchez

Jeff is engaged to Lauren Sanchez and recently regained his title of the wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of approximately $199.1 billion.

