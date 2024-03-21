Inside Alison Steadman's family life with famous partner of 28 years and two children

Alison Steadman has been a regular fixture on our TV screens for the past few decades. She's played various iconic characters over the years, from Gavin's fun-loving and slightly ridiculous mother in Gavin and Stacey, to the very opinionated Mrs Bennet in the BBC's Pride and Prejudice.

But what about Alison's life away from the cameras? Keep reading for all we know about her home life with her longtime partner and two children.

Alison Steadman's home life

When she's not busy filming her next TV project, Alison, 77, can be found at home in London's Highgate, where she lives with her partner of 27 years, Welsh actor Michael Elwyn. Michael, 81, is known for his roles in the BBC series Robin Hood, as well as Coronation Street and the Sky comedy-drama Stella.

Sharing a glimpse into her relationship, Alison said in a recent interview: "I love our life together. There's a part of me, the older I get, where I'm thinking, I don't want to be alone.'

Alison Steadman is known and loved for playing Pam in Gavin and Stacey

"I'm not a loner. Some people say, 'Oh I love it. I just have a quiet time.' I don't like it at all," she told The Telegraph.

Before meeting Michael, Alison was married to director Mike Leigh, who she met during her second year at the E15 Acting School in Essex in 1967 when he directed her in a play.

© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock Alison has been with actor Michael Elwyn for 27 years

The couple tied the knot in 1973, and three years later, Alison landed her breakthrough role in the BBC film Nuts in May, which was written and directed by Mike, as was Abigail's Party – another of Alison's most notable roles. Together, they collaborated on several plays and seven films, and Alison has previously credited her ex-husband for not type-casting her. "He gave me the opportunity with Beverly and with Candice Marie to do two completely opposite parts – they couldn't be more different – and yet I was happy doing both. I wasn't typecast," she told The Independent.

The pair were married for over 20 years before separating in 1995 and divorcing amicably in 2001.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Alison was married to director Mike Leigh for over 20 years

Together, they welcomed two sons, illustrator Toby, 45, and filmmaker Leo, 42.

Alison is also a grandmother to a six-year-old boy. "He's the most beautiful, adorable child on this planet, of course," she told The Telegraph, and also revealed that she'll become a grandmother for the second time in April. "And when I was told that news it just lifted me."

Alison Steadman's life away from acting and hobbies

In her spare time, Alison enjoys going for walks and birdwatching, which is hardly surprising given she's been an ambassador for the London Wildlife Trust since 2016.

© Photo: Getty Images Alison enjoys walking and birdwatching in London

Alison's had a passion for birds and wildlife since childhood, with her family encouraging her to "watch and listen". "Although I grew up in the city of Liverpool my garden and the local recreation field were so important up me," she previously told The Urban Birder. "I still love watching the birds feeding in my garden. I often listen to birdsong and it always calms me. On my daily walks I look out for fungi. I’m fascinated by it. Suddenly finding new fungi makes me so happy. Fly agaric is one of my favourites."

The Gavin and Stacey star also likes to wonder through London art galleries, according to a 2012 interview with The Standard, and is partial to rummaging through charity and antique shops.