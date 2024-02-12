Inside Tracker star Justin Hartley's sweet bond with lookalike daughter

Justin Hartley is back on our screens in CBS's brand new action drama, Tracker, starring as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who travels the country as a "reward seeker", using his expert tracking skills to help citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries while also contending with his own troubled family.

The series, which is based on Jeffery Deaver's bestselling novel The Never Game, premieres on Sunday 11 February after the Super Bowl. There's no doubt that the show will draw in a big audience following the major sporting fixture, and among those viewers will likely be Justin's daughter Isabella, who often shows support for her dad's career. Keep reading for a look inside Justin's sweet relationship with his daughter.

All we know about Justin's daughter Isabella

Justin shares 19-year-old Isabella with his ex-wife, actress Lindsay Korman.

The former couple, who first crossed paths on the set of the soap opera Passions in 2003, tied the knot in May 2004 before welcoming their daughter shortly after in July.

© @justinhartley/Instagram Justin Hartley and his daughter Isabella in 2018

Justin and Lindsay went their separate ways after eight years of marriage in 2012, with Lindsay citing "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce filing.

Despite their separation, the pair remain on amicable terms and share joint custody of Isabella. Lindsay even praised Justin's parenting skills amid his split from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who claimed Justin had ended their marriage via text message. See what Chrishell said about their breakup during an appearance on the UK breakfast show, Good Morning Britain, in 2020 in the video below.

WATCH: Chrishell Stause makes rare comment about divorce from Justin Hartley

At the time, Lindsay defended her ex, calling him "a dear friend and devoted father to our daughter".

© Photo: Getty Images Justin was previously married to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause

Justin's close bond with his daughter Isabella

Justin is clearly a protective dad and back in 2019, opened up about his then-15-year-old daughter starting to go on dates.

"I know it's a natural thing. She's wonderful, she's sweet, she's responsible ... and she's earned the trust," he told host Jimmy Fallon, before adding, "But I hate it. I hate all of it.

© @lindsaynhartley/Instagram Isabella pictured with her mom Lindsay Korman

"I've never loathed anything more in my life," he joked, adding: "Because I loved her first."

Then in 2022, after Isabella left home to study at the University of California, Justin opened up about adjusting to life as an empty-nester.

"It's tough when they leave," he told Jennifer Hudson during an appearance on her talk show. "You think you're ready for it because as they get older they gain independence and they're gone a lot anyway. They have their own friends and their own interests and you can go see them."

The dad-of-one continued: "When they're actually gone, it really is a text or a phone call. And you know, she's 18, so let's be honest, it's a text. I'm not getting phone calls, which is normal, but I hate it."

© Startraks Photo/Shutterstock Justin and Isabella at the BAFTA Tea Party in 2019

Before she headed off to university, Isabella often accompanied the This Is Us star on the red carpet, including at the Billboard Music Awards in 2019. Marking the dad-daughter outing on social media, Justin shared a snap of the pair. "A few days ago now, but look who my date to the @bbmas was! I'm so lucky to have such a kind, loving, and fun daughter. This lady rocks!" he lovingly penned wrote in the caption.

Despite both her parents working in the entertainment industry, Isabella doesn't intend to follow in her father's footsteps.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018, Justin, who is now married to actress Sofia Pernas, revealed that after his agent offered her daughter representation, she turned it down.

© Getty Justin with his wife Sofia Pernas

"She was like, 'Yeah, um, well, there are a few things that I'm interested in. I'm not quite sure if I want to go down that road,'" he said. "It took me years to get anyone to pay attention to me! But whatever, good for her. She's too cool for school, man."