Chrishell Stause's relationship history: Who has the Selling Sunset star dated? The reality star and Jason Oppenheim are an item…

Chrishell Stause left reality TV fans everywhere officially astounded on Wednesday when she posted a photo of herself and her new beau – her boss and Selling Sunset co-star, Jason Oppenheim.

The new couple looked sufficiently loved up on Chrishell's Instagram post, which she aptly captioned: "The J-Lo Effect", and Jason's twin and business partner Brett even wrote a comment saying: "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy." It's safe to say the need for season four to drop is stronger than ever!

Fans of Selling Sunset and Chrishell will know that the actress and reality star went through a very public and heartbreaking divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley last year. But who else has Chrishell dated? Take a look back at her love life history here…

Chrishell Stause and Matthew Morrison

In 2006, not long after Chrishell broke into Hollywood, she began dating Glee star Matthew Morrison.

The pair even got engaged the year after, but later that year called it off. Selling Sunset fans may remember when Chrishell made a very candid comment on series one about their relationship. Although she did not name any names, it was widely thought to be about the actor.

"I didn't know who I was at 25," she said on the show. "And I didn't know what I wanted because actually, if I ended up with the person I was with when I was 25, I would want to kill myself... Yeah, you can Google that!"

Chrishell was engaged to Glee star Matthew Morrison

Chrishell and Graham Bunn

Shortly after the split from Matthew, Chrishell then moved onto Graham Bunn. The pair met through a mutual friend in the acting business but then took a break after Graham signed up to compete as a contestant on ABC's The Bacherlorette.

The couple reconnected straight after the show, but then split up again around 2009 due to the opportunity arising for Chrishell to become the Bacherlotte herself, though this never happened.

Chrishell with Graham

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley

Chrishell began dating fellow actor and star of This Is Us Justin Hartley in 2013. Chrishell maintained that it was "love at first sight" and the pair quickly embarked on a very serious relationship.

In July 2016, the pair got engaged and the year after, tied the knot at the gorgeous Malibu's Calamigos Ranch. "They don't make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!," Chrishell gushed to People magazine soon after.

However, just two years after they became man and wife, Justin filed for divorce. It was a shock move in the world of showbiz and Chrishell made no secret about her heartbreak on the show.

In one episode, Chrishell opened up to Mary and revealed she felt "Blindsided" by her husband, and that he had informed her of the divorce via text. The divorce was finalised in 2021.

Chrishell married Justin Hartley in 2017

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe

In 2020, Chrishell joined the lineup of Dancing with the Stars, where she met her next boyfriend, Keo Motsepe, who was a professional dancer on the show.

The pair dated for a few months and even vacationed together, however it wasn't to last and the pair called it quits in February.

The reality star met Keo Motsepe on Dancing with the Stars

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim

This week, Chrishell announced that her and Jason Oppenheim were more than just colleagues – they are an item! Plenty of their fellow Selling Sunset stars congratulated them on the news. Mary Fitzgerald wrote in a comment on Chrishell's Instagram post: "Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!"

Chrishell and Jason are dating!

Amanza Smith wrote: "Love you both! So happy it's out!! Ahhhh we can all just be normal now! Happy!!!! Makes me sooooo happy for you both!!"

