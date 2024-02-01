Who is Christian McCaffrey’s model girlfriend Olivia Culpo? Inside their relationship

The Super Bowl may see the San Francisco 49ers go up against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it will also put a spotlight on one of America's golden couples. No, not Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce - although they will be there, but Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo.

The 49ers running back, 27, and the former beauty queen, 31, have won the hearts of many throughout the season - particularly Olivia, who has become a core figure in the 49ers fanbase.

But who is Olivia Culpo? In short - a deeply impressive person: a former Miss Universe champion, an actress, a Sports Illustrated model, a philanthropist - and a restaurateur.

Here's everything you need to know about Olivia and her relationship with Christian.

Olivia is a former Miss Universe winner

A well-rounded and accomplished individual, Olivia got her start in pageantry, as she won the 2012 Miss Rhode Island USA - the first pageant she'd ever entered.

From there, she experienced a meteoric rise - she won the Miss USA that same year and went on to be the first United States representative to win Miss Universe since 1997.

© Marcel Thomas Olivia Culpo winning Miss Universe

At the time, she said of the achievement: "I was so surprised and my first thought was that all the other girls behind me were going to win, and I just didn't think that I was going to make it so far."

"And I thought that everyone who participated in the pageant was so great, and I was honored to win the title."

She's a screen queen

© Phillip Faraone Olivia Culpo at film premiere for Venus as a Boy

Not long after her unprecedented pageant success, Olivia received a tap on the shoulder from Hollywood, with a cameo in 2014 comedy The Other Woman, starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton and Leslie Mann.

She also featured in the blockbuster I Feel Pretty, starring Amy Schumer, as well as films like American Satan and Reprisal.

Sports Illustrated success

© @christianmccaffrey Instagram Christian celebrated his then-girlfriend now-fiancé Olivia's Sport's Illustrated cover on a a paddleboard

The former beauty queen has found success as a model, as she featured on the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock.

Other ventures

As if Olivia wasn't already successful, the 31-year-old is also a philanthropist and a foodie.

© Bryan Bedder Olivia Culpo at the Endometriosis Foundation Of America's Blossom Ball

Olivia is on the board of multiple charities - and takes those initiatives very seriously. She's worked with organizations like amFAR, Project Sunshine and Pencils of Promise and once said that "if you have the means to give, you should be giving."

During the pandemic, she created a campaign called More Than a Mask - which sold face masks that donated proceeds to a number of different charities, from Feeding America, Color of Change and Girls Inc.

She's been outspoken about her struggles with endometriosis as an ambassador for the charity EndoFound.

Outside of her philanthropic passions, Olivia's family opened a restaurant in their hometown Rhode Island called Back40 which she owns a minority stake in. She is also a cellist.

The Culpo Sisters

© Slaven Vlasic The Culpo Sisters on SiriusXM

As her family has gained more attention in the media, developing a loyal social media following, Olivia and her sisters Aurora and Sophia gave fans a look inside their lives, loves, and businesses together in LA.

The first season aired in 2022 via discovery+.

Famous partners

Before settling down with her fiancé, Olivia was previously linked to a number of high profile individuals. She dismissed claims that she was dating Olympian Ryan Lochte in 2012, and in 2013 she was publicly dating Nick Jonas.

© C Flanigan Nick and Olivia in 2015

Following her relationship with the Jonas Brother, Olivia dated two football players - briefly quarterback Tim Tebow in 2015, and former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola between 2016 and 2019.

How Olivia and Christian met

Olivia and Christian were introduced by mutual friends, model Kristen Louelle and her husband Tyler Gaffney on a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

© @oliviaculpo Instagram Christian and Olivia

But according to Olivia, she was relatively skeptical about the NFL player: "When my best friends Kristen & Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian I was apprehensive."

"I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same", she continued in a heartfelt Instagram post. "While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn’t close myself off and make decisions based on fear."

She added: "I’m so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance."

How the couple have supported each other through their careers

Olivia is a regular attendee of Christian's games, often posting photos of herself at the Levi's Stadium in some variation of a Christian McCaffrey jersey. At the news of the 49ers' making it to the Super Bowl, Olivia shared a video to Instagram of the couple embracing with the caption: "Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world" and "you deserve it all Christian I love you so so much".

© @oliviaculpo Olivia dons a Kristin Juszczyk-made jersey at the 49ers game

Meanwhile, the running back is her biggest fan. After her Sports Illustrated cover, the football star posted to Instagram saying: "When your gf is on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, you do a victory lap on paddle board. A constant inspiration to everyone who knows you!"

He even stepped in as a photographer for Olivia's photoshoot in Vogue India during the pandemic.

The couple are engaged

Christian proposed to Olivia in April 2023. The couple announced the happy news in a joint Instagram post: "We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast," the model wrote. "I'm marrying my best friend, I love you so much, fiancé."

Will they have children?

The couple have made it clear that they can't wait to have kids. Olivia, who struggles with endometriosis, has been open about her worries about how this might impact her fertility.

She joked in a TikTok that "the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately."