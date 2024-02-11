Goldie Hawn cuddles up with five-year-old granddaughter Rani in adorable photos from Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson has been showered with love from her family, friends and fans alike since the long-awaited debut of her first single, "Talk About Love."

The How to Lose a Guy In Ten Days actress, after over a year of teasing her venture into music, finally released the song on January 30, and has already taken to the stage to perform it.

Still, amid the busy and exciting time, she's also enjoying downtime with her family, and shared a sweet glimpse at what they've been up to in her latest update.

Kate took to Instagram as the weekend came to a close, and shared a round of photos featuring her mom Goldie Hawn, her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, their daughter Rani Rose, five, and more family members.

The budding singer first shared an adorable snap of her mom Goldie, pictured with her granddaughter cuddled up next to her as they enjoyed lunch.

Kate also included photos with Danny and Rani at the beach, treating themselves to a visit to the Saint Laurent store, plus more snaps of dinners and hugs shared with the rest of the Fujikawa family.

"Lately… love is buzzing," she wrote in her caption, and fans and celebrity friends alike promptly took to the comments section under the post to gush about all the pics.

Goldie herself wrote: "My precious girlie lunch! LOVE IS THE WORD!" as others followed suit with: "This beautiful talented family brings so much joy to all of us!!! Thank you for sharing!!" and: "Glad to see Goldie Hawn again on the posts. This is a beautiful picture!" as well as: "Your family seems so joyful. What an inspiration," plus another fan added: "Thank you for sharing such nice moments."

© Instagram Rani is the youngest of Kate's three children

Goldie previously expressed her pride over her daughter's newest venture commenting on a separate Instagram post: "Not only can you sing my baby, but you can also write songs like nobody's business."

A year before her musical debut, Kate opened up about how it was her feelings towards her father Bill Hudson, and following in his footsteps, that made her hesitate to explore a career in music.

© Instagram The actress with kids with Ryder, Bingham and Rani

Bill, 74, started a band with his brothers, The Hudson Brothers, in 1965. Kate along with her older brother Oliver Hudson were raised by Goldie – who split from Bill in 1982 – and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, who the two consider their "Pa."

Speaking last year with Bruce Bozzi – a famous restauranteur with Hollywood ties – on his podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Kate explained that though early in her career she expected to pursue music, the success of Almost Famous, which earned her an Oscar nomination, stymied it. Moreover, she said: "Later, I kind of rejected it because, [I thought] as you do when you're dealing with daddy issues, I don't want to connect to that part, because that's my dad," adding: "If that one connection I had to him, I failed miserably at, it would be devastating to me… I wasn't ready for that."

