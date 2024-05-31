Inside Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal's relationship as star is seen radiating joy with actor

Natalie Portman and rising star Paul Mescal were spotted enjoying a casual outing together in North London, sparking excitement among fans and onlookers.

The duo, who have recently collaborated on a project for Variety, appeared relaxed and happy as they strolled through the city on Wednesday, May 29.

Natalie, 42, looked effortlessly chic in a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans, while Paul, 28, complemented her look with a similar white T-shirt tucked into dark trousers.

Their coordinated outfits added a touch of casual elegance to their day out, and Natalie radiated joy as she engaged in animated conversation with the Normal People actor.

© Jeff Spicer Paul Mescal speaks fondly of Natalie

This sighting comes a few months after their participation in Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, published in December.

The series showcased the mutual admiration between the two stars, highlighting their professional respect and personal camaraderie.

© Kevin Mazur Natalie recently finalized her divorce

Paul, who starred in the 2022 musical drama Carmen directed by Natalie’s now-ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, received high praise from Natalie during their Variety chat.

"I was so impressed with your work in All of Us Strangers," she remarked. In return, Paul called Natalie "utterly brilliant" in her film May December.

© Getty Natalie has been seen radiating joy with Paul

Their conversation delved into the intricacies of choosing film roles, with Natalie commending Paul's filmography choices as "always so incredible."

She noted his tendency to work with many first-time directors, asking, "How do you know that you’re going to be able to make magic with these people?"

Paul's response revealed his intuitive approach to selecting projects. "It’s a gut feeling," he said.

© Dave Benett Paul Mescal is a rising star

"I feel very lucky that I know what I like. That’s not something that actors talk about enough. I don’t believe in the concept of 'building a career' — I think that comes through cultivating your taste.

“Films like All of Us Strangers or Aftersun feel very much in conversation with each other. But, also, I don’t want an audience to be bored or to expect that kind of film from me."

This London hangout is also notable as it follows Natalie’s recent personal developments.

The Black Swan star finalized her divorce from Benjamin Millepied in July 2023 after 11 years of marriage. The couple, who share two children, have remained relatively private about their separation.