Natalie Portman almost bares all in see-through black dress – one month after divorce

Natalie Portman is embracing single life and showing her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied exactly what he's missing.

The 42-year-old looked phenomenal and displayed her toned physique in a see-through black lace bodysuit as she posed for the global cover of L'Officiel.

Natalie pouted her red-stained lips and blew a kiss to the camera as she popped her hip to highlight her sensational curves.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Natalie Portman's best fashion moments

While her Dior bodysuit left little to the imagination thanks to its skin-baring design, the Black Swan star protected her modesty with black, lacy lingerie underneath.

Looking like a pin-up model, Natalie wore her hair in deep waves and accentuated her feline features with black eyeliner and pops of blush on her sculpted cheeks.

In the accompanying interview, Natalie hinted that she has already moved on from her failed 11-year marriage, admitting she doesn't "dwell on the past".

"I tend to move forward," she replied when asked if she still thinks about the past characters she's played on the big screen.

"I don't dwell on the past, but there are certain themes I've addressed more times, like the roles we play with others versus who we really are, in particular those that women have to play for different people in their lives," she explained.

It was in March that it was revealed that she and Benjamin had finalized their divorce after she quietly filed papers in July 2023.

Their split occurred after the choreographer, 46, allegedly had an affair with a 25-year-old climate activist. While neither Natalie nor Benjamin have spoken about the breakdown of their marriage, she did address the rumors in an interview with Vanity Fair in February.

© Getty Images Natalie and Benjamin divorced in March 2024

When asked how it felt to have her marriage written about, she replied: "It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."

She also fuelled reports of their marriage breakdown by failing to reference Benjamin in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

In the interview, conducted at her home in Paris, Natalie mentioned living with her two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, six, but notably omitted any reference to her husband, leading to further speculation they had split and were living apart.

© Getty Images Natalie quietly filed for divorce in July 2023

The last time she was publicly seen with Benjamin was on a lunchtime outing with their kids in LA in February. Before that, they were pictured at the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Australia in August 2023, although he left during half-time.

Natalie met Benjamin in 2009 while filming the dark drama that won her a Best Actress Oscar, Black Swan. Her future husband choreographed the ballet-focused film, and at the time, he was dating and living with fellow professional dancer, Isabella Boylston, although their relationship soon ended.

"I met my husband on [the set of Black Swan], so I think I was in, like, dreamland," she said during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018.



© Getty Images Natalie still lives in Paris with her kids

"He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories]. It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person.'"

Benjamin and Natalie tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California, in 2012. They welcomed their son Aleph in 2011 – he is named after the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet – and their daughter, Amalia, was born in 2016.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.