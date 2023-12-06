Natalie Portman reveals awkward question asked by King Charles during her teens

Natalie Portman, renowned for her role as Padmé Amidala in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, recently shared a memorable encounter with King Charles during her appearance on the television show "Watch What Happens Live."

The actress, who entered the "Star Wars" universe at the age of 18 with the release of "The Phantom Menace" in 1999, recalled the amusing yet awkward question posed by Prince Charles at the film's premiere.

Natalie recounted that during their meeting, King Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, inquired if she had been part of the original "Star Wars" movies.

"I had to explain to him that I was only 18 years old at the time," Natalie said with a chuckle. Despite the slightly awkward moment, she described the royal as "very friendly."

The actress, while promoting her new Netflix drama "May December," also touched upon the possibility of returning to the iconic sci-fi franchise.

"I'm open to it," she revealed, reflecting positively on her experience working in the digitally advanced setting of the prequels. She described it as a time of significant learning, being her "first time working with a green screen."

Natalie's character, Padmé Amidala, met a tragic end in "Revenge of the Sith," but given the franchise's tendency to revive characters, her return could be a possibility.

She humorously shared an anecdote involving Taika Waititi, who directed her in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Waititi, unaware of her "Star Wars" role, had once asked if she wanted to star in a new "Star Wars" movie.

"I thought he was joking because he's such a joker," Natalie said, recounting how she had to remind him of her role as Padmé.

Her latest project, "May December," is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, her marriage to Benjamin Milleped has been the subject of discussion. The 'Black Swan' actress and the choreographer, 46, are reported to have ended their 11-year marriage during the summer after Benjamin allegedly had an affair with a 25-year-old climate activist, according to a report in the French publication, Voici, in June.

On June 7, the couple were pictured together looking happy at the French Open, however, a few days later, Natalie was seen wiping away tears on a bench while at a park with Benjamin and their kids.

Since then, Natalie has been pictured on several outings without her wedding ring and the last time she was seen with her husband was at the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Australia in August, although he left during half-time.

There have since been conflicting reports about the status of the pair's marriage, with some outlets suggesting they have split and others claiming they are attempting to repair their relationship. Neither Natalie nor her husband have addressed the reports.

Natalie met Benjamin in 2009 while filming the dark drama that won her a Best Actress Oscar, 'Black Swan'. Her future husband choreographed the ballet-focused film, and at the time, he was dating and living with fellow professional dancer, Isabella Boylston, although their relationship soon ended.

