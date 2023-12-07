Natalie Portman reveals how rarely-seen son inspired her in career far away from acting

Natalie Portman loves nothing more than being a mom and now that her children are getting older, she's finding they are inspiring her in many different ways.

The May December actress is not only a world famous star but the owner of a successful all-female football team, Angel City Football Club, which was founded in 2020 by Natalie, alongside business leaders Kara Nortman and Julie Uhrman.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Natalie told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that her son's admiration for watching female football players inspired her to get involved with Angel City Football Club.

VIDEO: Watch the May December trailer with Natalie Portman

When asked if her children watched football, she said: "My son does, he's really into it. And when I saw him watching the women's world cup and watching the players with the same admiration as the male players, I felt that this was something I had to support. It's so cool for the next generation to look up to these female athletes."

Angel City is the very first football club to be founded and led by women. The football club's journey has also been followed on docuseries Angel City.

Natalie Portman appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark this week

Natalie said of the club: "Everything is just so positive and exuberant and just joyful." "It's important to me that, when I see in the stadium all these children, all genders, looking up to our female athletes, it just feels like culture change," she added.

It's been an exciting year for the mother-of-two, who is currently promoting new Netflix film, May December, in which she stars in alongside Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

© Getty Images Natalie has many strings to her bow

May December was loosely inspired, but not based on, teacher Mary Kay Letourneau, who made headlines in the nineties after she had an affair with her 12-year-old student Vili Fualaau.

The pair had children together and went on to marry. It follows the story of a married couple - played by Julianne (Gracie) and Charles (Joe), who controversially began an affair when working in a pet shop, when Joe was in seventh grade, and Gracie was in her mid thirties.

© Andrew Toth The actress with her May December co-stars

Twenty years later and after giving birth to their first child behind bars, the couple are now living a quiet life in the suburbs with two more children.

Their somewhat peaceful life soon starts to unravel at the arrival of method actress Elizabeth (played by Natalie Portman), who meets them to do research for a film about their story.

