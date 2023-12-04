Is Natalie Portman still with her estranged husband Benjamin Millepied? All we know amid her solo outings

Natalie Portman has seemingly seen a calm to the previous media frenzy she faced after her marriage with Benjamin Millepied was thrust into the spotlight over divorce and affair reports back in June.

Still, while details coming out of her personal life have simmered down, that's not to say the May December actress has shied away from public appearances. With the SAG-AFTRA strike in the rearview mirror and actors able to hit red carpets again, she has had a packed schedule promoting her new Netflix drama alongside co-stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

However, as the Israeli-American A-Lister, 42, continues to make public appearances, her husband – or a ring on her left hand – have yet to do so. Read below for all we know on where the two stand.

TRAILER: May December starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore

In the days after reports broke that Benjamin, 46, had had an affair with a younger French climate activist, Natalie was spotted on several occasions out and about in France – at the Cannes Film Festival as well as at the 2023 French Open – with her ring on.

However, while the two were briefly spotted together back in September – they had recently relocated to Paris – it wasn't long before Natalie started making all of her public appearances without her ring.

The two have yet to address the status of their relationship – some reports indicate they're estranged, while others maintain no divorce is in the works – however their last major public appearance together was at the red carpet for the premiere of Carmen during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September of last year.

© Getty Natalie only briefly wore her wedding ring after the affair reports

Now, the premiere of May December – which Natalie attended solo – on November 16 marked the start of back to back events for the Oscar-winner, both in Los Angeles and New York City.

Among them have been photocalls and press junkets, the Gotham Awards, an appearance at the Today Show and at The 92nd Street Y, plus most recently the star-studded Academy Museum Gala, and she wasn't seen wearing her wedding ring during any of them.

© Andrew Toth The actress has been busy with promotional events for May December

Nonetheless, while she has kept mum on the subject of her wedding, she did recently gush about her love of red carpet events, and how it was having kids that made her come around to them.

She confessed to People: "In my 20s, I felt very oppressed by it. I was like, 'This is shallow. It doesn't mean anything,'" however she then added: "Then I had kids, and now I'm like, 'Oh, I'm not covered in avocado and sweat, and people are taking care of me. This is so lovely,'" maintaining: "I relish it now."

© Getty She most recently dazzled in Dior for the Academy Museum Gala on December 3

Natalie and Benjamin first met on the set of her 2010 movie Black Swan, for which she won the Best Actress award at the 2011 Academy Awards, and Benjamin created the choreography for. At the time, he was dating and living with fellow professional dancer Isabella Boylston.

© Getty Natalie and Benjamin tied the knot in 2012

They tied the knot with a Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California in 2012. Following their nuptials, the two lived in Paris for a time, after Benjamin, who is French, became the director of dance with the Paris Opera Ballet.

They welcomed their 11-year-old son Aleph in 2011 – he is named after the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet – and later on they welcomed daughter Amalia in 2016, the same year they moved from Paris to Los Angeles.

