Ben Affleck’s extraordinary reason why he gifted Jennifer Lopez a green diamond ring revealed

When Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez for the second time in 2022, he decided to surpass his first proposal with a truly spectacular gesture. The Jersey Girl actor chose an extraordinary green diamond ring for his beloved, marking a significant upgrade from their first engagement.

While the dazzling rock is undeniably luxurious, it seems the sentimental value behind the ring was a significant factor in his choice.

Jennifer, 53, has long expressed her love for the color green. Over the years, she has been photographed in green ensembles on numerous occasions, most famously in the iconic green chiffon Versace gown she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000—a look that remains unforgettable.

The Selena star has often spoken about her connection to this hue. "I always say the color green is my lucky color," she shared in a previous OnTheJLo newsletter.

© Instagram J-Lo wears her incredible green diamond ring, husband Ben gifted her

"I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It may be a coincidence, maybe not."

Given Jennifer’s affinity for the color, it’s likely that Ben, 51, considered this when he decided to propose again.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Love Story

The green diamond ring he selected is not only stunning but also incredibly rare. According to experts, such a gem would have come with a hefty price tag, making the engagement even more special.

Securing a green diamond is no easy feat; the International Gem Society notes that the odds of finding one are about one in 10,000.

© Instagram Close up of Jennifer's incredible ring

These colored stones are highly sought after, which contributes to their significant cost. However, with Ben's reported net worth of $150 million as of March 2024, the 8.5-carat ring was likely within reach.

"If that is indeed a green diamond, then I am stunned. A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring. I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million," The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told Page Six in April 2022, shortly after Jennifer announced her engagement.

© Getty Jennifer loves the colour green

Jewelers Taylor & Hart estimated that the ring might have cost approximately $3.5 million. While the true cost may never be disclosed, Ben's history of selecting rare and beautiful diamonds for Jennifer is well-documented.

Ben's keen eye for stunning gems was evident during his first proposal to Jennifer in November 2002.

He enlisted the help of the renowned jewelry company Harry Winston to choose a rare 6.1-carat pink diamond, estimated to have cost $2.5 million. This rose-colored gem set off a trend, with other celebrities seeking similar exquisite stones.

© Getty Ben first gifted Jennifer a pink diamond

Interestingly, Jennifer reportedly never returned the first engagement ring from Ben when they split in 2004. This means she likely possesses two incredibly remarkable rings that are out of reach for most people.

However, as rumors of a potential second split loom, it’s unclear if Jennifer will hold on to the cherished green diamond. Meanwhile, Ben has been spotted without his wedding ring on various occasions, further fueling breakup speculations.

Regardless of their current relationship status, both the pink and green diamond rings will remain iconic symbols of celebrity proposals. These stunning gems not only showcase Ben's taste and thoughtfulness but also highlight the couple's storied romance.