Jennifer Lopez cancels tour to 'be with her family' amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her upcoming tour amid rumors of her split with husband Ben Affleck.

Tour promoter LiveNation said it was canceled because the mom-of-two is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends".

© Amy Sussman Jennifer canceled the tour to spend time with family, said LiveNation

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," the 54-year-old shared with fans on her newsletter OnTheJLo.

She continued: "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

© Live Nation JLo's tour poster

The tour was in support of her latest studio album This Is Me...Now which was released in February. It was set to run from June to August.

Ticketmaster will automatically refund fans who purchased their tickets through the website. Fans who purchased through third-party resale sites will need to reach out to the point of purchase for more details.

© Getty Images Ben supported Jen at the premiere of her documentary

The actress is currently promoting her new Netflix movie Atlas; in the past two years, she has also premiered movies The Mother, Shotgun Wedding, Marry Me, and her documentary Halftime, about her Super Bowl performance with Shakira.

But she told AP at the Atlas premiere that the "truth is, over the past few years I've tried to slow down more and be home more".

© Getty Ben and Jennifer were engaged in 2003

While Jennifer and Ben face continued public speculation about the status of their marriage amid reports the pair are living separately as they work on their marriage, they have both been photographed separately wearing their wedding rings recently.

Ben and Jen were pictured together on May 30 2024 for the first time in weeks, snapped in Los Angeles on their way to a graduation party for Ben and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet, who recently graduated from high school.

© Getty Jennifer has been busy working the last 12 months

Ben wore a gray blazer with slacks and a white button down, carrying a wicker basket with pink gift wrapping inside, presumably a big gift for Violet, while Jennifer wore a floral plunging maxi dress with oversized sunglasses.

Later that day they were also pictured walking hand-in-hand leaving her graduation ceremony.

© Getty Jennifer was seen with her husband and stepson Samuel at the Los Angeles Lakers game in March 2024

The pair, known to fans as Bennifer, first dated in 2002 and were engaged until 2003. They later both married other partners, JLo to singer Marc Anthony and Ben to actress Jennifer Garner, and welcomed their own kids, before they rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022.

Ben revealed in his wife's 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told that he wanted to keep their relationship private.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'", Ben said, opening up on their differences.

"And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."