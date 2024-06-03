Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a prickly display as they awkwardly kiss in new photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived separately to cheer on his son, Samuel at a basketball game on Sunday, but their reunion was far from warm.

The couple - whose marriage is reportedly under strain - met with an awkward air kiss which was a far cry from their former passionate displays of affection.

As they leaned in for the prickly interaction, Ben patted his wife on the back rather than embrace her.

Jennifer, 54, led the way into the YMCA building in Santa Monica and walked ahead of Ben, 51, and his mom, Christopher Anne, who had joined them.

She looked downcast, while Ben appeared to be in a more jovial mood. Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner also attended her son's sporting event and was seen tenderly helping her former mother-in-law into her car.

© Backgrid Ben and Jen shared an awkward kiss

Ben and Jennifer's outing comes days after the singer announced she was canceling her US tour to focus on family.

Tour promoter LiveNation said in a statement that Jennifer is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends".

© Backgrid Jennifer walked ahead of Ben and his mom

She then addressed the news in her newsletter OnTheJLo where she wrote: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

Ben and Jen have shared far more passionate kisses in the past

While Jennifer and Ben face continued public speculation about the status of their marriage amid reports the pair are living separately as they work on their marriage, they have both been photographed separately wearing their wedding rings recently.

Ben and Jen were pictured together on May 30 2024 for the first time in weeks. They snapped in Los Angeles on their way to a graduation party for Ben's daughter Violet, who recently graduated from high school.

© Getty Images The couple have been married for two years

Jennifer was quizzed over reports of marriage woes while promoting her new film, Atlas, in Mexico City recently.

Sitting alongside her co-star, Simu Liu, Jennifer was suddenly asked: "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real?" Before the unidentified reporter added: "These rumors? What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana, what is the truth of the situation?"

© Kevin Winter Jennifer has been busy promoting her new movie Atlas

Jennifer appeared to laugh it off but when the reporter could be heard continuing his line of questioning, she looked directly at him and said: "You know better than that."

The pair, known to fans as Bennifer, first dated in 2002 and were engaged until 2003. They later both married other partners, JLo to singer Marc Anthony and Ben to actress Jennifer Garner, and welcomed their own kids, before they rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022.