Inside Jennifer Lopez's close-knit circle as she cancels tour to focus on family

As Jennifer Lopez makes the tough decision to cancel her upcoming American tour to focus on her family, there will be key people whom the singer turns to for support.

The 54-year-old mom-of-two shared the news with fans on May 31, 2024 in a statement which read: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

Tour promoter Live Nation confirmed it was in order to take "time off to be with her children, family and close friends," amid reports that her two-year marriage to Ben Affleck is in trouble.

But whom will she turn to for help and support during this time?

Jennifer's mom Guadaluape​​​​

© Kevin Winter Jennifer Lopez and Guadalupe Rodriguez perform onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World in 2021

Guadaluape, 74, is Jennifer's biggest fan and has always been in her corner.

She was also a big supporter of Jen's decision to rekindle her romance with Ben, twenty years after they ended their engagement in 2023, telling Hoda Kotb on The Today Show that she had "prayed" for their reunion.

As Ben and Jen work through their issues, Guadaluape is sure to be a guiding hand for Jennifer.

Jennifer's sisters Lynda and Leslie

© KMazur Leslie Lopez, Jennifer Lopez and Lynda Lopez during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005

Jennifer was raised in a close-knit family in the Bronx, New York City, and often returns to the borough to visit. She is the middle of three girls, and is close with Leslie, her older sister, and Lynda, the youngest of the three.

They have been pictured enjoying Broadway shows together, and Jennifer took them as her dates to a Met Gala after party in 2023. Leslie stays out of the spotlight but once told The Oprah Winfrey Show that growing up Jennifer was the "ringleader" of the sisters, and that despite her global fame, Jennifer will always be Leslie's "little pain in the butt sister".

The sisters looked amazing at the 2023 Met Gala

In 2024, Lynda praised her "beautiful" sister as she was honored at the Hispanic Federation Annual Gala.

"I could not be more proud of her. She lives, loves, and kills it on the daily… and brings so much and means so much to us all - more than she’ll ever know," Lynda shared on social media.

Ex-husband Marc Anthony

© Alexander Tamargo J.Lo and Marc Anthony were married for 10 years

Marc and Jennifer were married in 2004, divorcing in 2014 after they first separated in 2011.

Together they share twins Emme and Max, born in 2008. They have managed to maintain an amicable relationship, co-parenting their children sensibly and respectfully, and Marc is sure to be the voice of wisdom for Jennifer in navigating any new changes for their children, now 16.

Jennifer's children Emme and Max

© Instagram Photo shared by Jennifer Lopez on Instagram in 2021 with her twins Max and Emme

Emme and Max, 16, are close to their mother, who calls them her "coconuts".

Emme, who prefers to use gender neutral pronouns, has previously expressed an interest in following in their mom's footsteps, surprising fans when they joined her on stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020.

Max has chosen to keep a lower profile, but has had a huge impact on his mom's worldview. After George Floyd was murdered in May 2020 by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Max encouraged his mom to use her platform and voice for good.

Leah Remini

© Jon Kopaloff Jennifer and Leah in December 9, 2018

Reports alleged that Leah and Jennifer fell out in 2022 over her rekindled romance with Ben, and Leah did not attend their Georgia wedding.

However it is thought that the two, who have been best friends for decades, are keen to reconnect, and Leah may be someone to rely on.

Vocal coach Steve Mackie

Jennifer began working with Steve in 2019 for her 'It's My Party' tour, and he was her date to the 2023 Met Gala and the Atlas premiere in 2024. This past year, Jennifer also gave him a public shoutout on X, thanking him for helping her with the song 'To Be Yours,' and admitting "it wouldn't be what it is" without him