Rory McIlroy calls off divorce to Erica Stoll in shocking last-minute decision

Golf superstar Rory McIlroy has dramatically reversed his decision to divorce his wife Erica Stoll, according to recent reports.

The Irishman's attorney, Thomas Sasser, filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal on his behalf on Tuesday afternoon in Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Court officials promptly closed the case, meaning Rory, 35, will need to start anew if he decides to proceed with a divorce in the future.

This surprising turn of events comes just weeks after Erica, 36, was served papers at the couple’s marital home in Jupiter, Florida, informing her that Rory wanted to end their marriage.

© Ramsey Cardy Erica and Rory met in 2012

The May 13 petition gave Erica, the mother of McIlroy’s three-year-old daughter Poppy, 20 days to file a counterclaim or risk having the court grant the divorce by default. However, Erica did not file any response or even appoint an attorney by the June 2 deadline.

Her lack of urgency became clear when Sasser’s note was submitted to the court at 3:21 pm on Tuesday, signed earlier in the day by McIlroy.

© Andrew Redington Rory and Erica share daughter Poppy

"Petitioner Rory D. McIlroy, by and through the undersigned counsel, hereby voluntarily dismisses, without prejudice, the above-styled matter," the note stated. Once a court receives a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal, it considers the divorce case closed.

Court clerks have officially designated the divorce as ‘disposed other.’ Sasser, who previously represented Tiger Woods in his high-profile split from Elin Nordegren in 2010, did not immediately respond to questions about the sudden change of heart or the current status of Rory and Erica’s relationship.

© Getty Images Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica and daughter Poppy in 2021 after winning during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club

Rory was in Kentucky preparing for the PGA Championship when his divorce summons was delivered to Erica at their mansion.

His petition requested shared parental custody of their daughter and asked a judge to enforce a prenuptial agreement the couple signed before their 2017 wedding.

The paperwork handed to Erica by Carl Woods, a Palm Beach cop who runs a process serving business, warned her to file a written response within 20 days.

© Rory McIlroy on Instagram The couple at Ashford Castle in 2019

"A phone call will not protect you," it read. "Your written response including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case."

The documents urged Erica to consider hiring an attorney, but she never had one assigned to her in court filings.

In recent weeks, Rory has been linked to CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, 38, whom he was seen hugging after an interview at the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

Amanda, who is married to football coach Bryn Renner, has been spotted recently without her wedding ring, sparking speculation about her relationship with Rory.

© Getty Images Rory McIlroy celebrating a win with Erica and his parents Gerry and Rosie McIlroy

When news of the divorce first broke, Rory’s manager, Sean O’Flaherty, released a statement: "Rory McIlroy's communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed. They stressed Rory's desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment."

Rory, whose career earnings on the PGA Tour total nearly $87 million, first met New York state native Erica during the 2012 Ryder Cup while she was working for the PGA of America.

She helped him make his tee time at Medinah in Illinois by arranging a police escort after he missed his alarm. They began dating several months after Rory abruptly called off his engagement with tennis star Caroline Wozniacki in 2014.