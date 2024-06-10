Jennifer Lopez shares daring throwback photo with cryptic message amid split reports

Jennifer Lopez sparked plenty of buzz with her recent Instagram posts over the weekend. The 54-year-old superstar from The Bronx treated her followers on her JLO Beauty page to a stunning throwback nude photo, cleverly used to promote her skincare line.

On her personal account, Jennifer celebrated the triumph of her latest sci-fi thriller, Atlas, which has garnered over 60 million views.

She captioned the post with a cryptic message, "AGAINST ALL ODDS SHE WILL TRIUMPH," using all caps to underscore her message of resilience and success.

These posts come amidst swirling rumors that Jennifer and her husband of nearly two years, Ben Affleck, are heading for a split.

Jennifer Lopez opens up about Ben Affleck

The pair were recently seen together in Los Angeles, but the signs of a potential breakup have been hard to miss.

Reports suggest that Jennifer and Ben have 'quietly' enlisted a real estate agent to sell their sprawling $60 million Bel Air mansion.

TMZ reported that Santiago Arana, from The Agency, has been hired to sell their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, and that he has been giving prospective buyers tours for two weeks.

The home, located on the exclusive Wallingford estate, is described as a six-acre promontory, and the sale includes not only the main house but also a 10,000-square-foot guest house and a caretaker's residence.

It boasts garages for 15 cars, parking for 80, and an outdoor sports complex with basketball and pickleball courts, a gym, a boxing ring, and a bar – and a stunning 150-degree zero-edge pool.

The pair purchased the home in 2023 after touring more than 80 properties to find the perfect home for their blinded family. Jennifer is also mom to son Max, Emme's twin, while Ben is dad to Violet, 18, Fin ,15, and 12-year-old Samuel. Adding fuel to the fire, Ben has been residing in a $100,000-a-month rental near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Additionally, Jennifer canceled her anticipated summer tour, This Is Me... Live. "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends," read a statement from her team.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Ben and Jen's marital home they have reportedly put for sale

This comes as no surprise to those who know Jennifer well. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar while promoting her new Delola margarita beverage, she expressed her love for staying home.

"I love to cook. My kids love to bake. I love hosting at home, family and friends, especially now that the weather is warmer. I like to have people over. I don’t like to go out a bunch," she shared.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly living apart

In another conversation with AP, Jennifer admitted she has slowed down her career, moving at 'half' the speed she used to.

She explained that she is now focused on projects that are 'really exciting' or 'inspiring' to her, rather than taking on everything that comes her way.

© John Shearer Ben and Jen married in 2022

Despite the ongoing rumors of a split, both Jennifer and Ben have been seen wearing their wedding rings in public and holding hands. Yet, the speculation about their relationship's future continues to grow.