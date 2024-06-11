Inside Isla Fisher's luxe trip to Mexico post Sacha Baron Cohen split

Isla Fisher seems to be thriving following her surprising split from Sacha Baron Cohen, as she embraces new film roles and high-profile outings.

The 48-year-old actress jetted off to Mexico this weekend to celebrate the destination wedding of her friends Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup.

The couple, who had a simple courthouse wedding last year, opted for a lavish ceremony and reception in Mexico City this time around, almost a year to the date of their first wedding.

Among the star-studded guest list, which included Nicole Kidman and Justin Theroux, Isla shone brightly. She shared a series of joyful snapshots from the event on her Instagram, capturing the magic of the occasion.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic star looked stunning in a white, form-fitting dress adorned with a green floral design that highlighted her cleavage and tiny waist.

She exuded confidence and happiness as she posed with fellow guests and sipped champagne in celebration of the newlyweds.

Isla’s Instagram feed also featured delightful images of her exploring Mexico with Naomi. Dressed in a chic white maxi dress with a broderie anglaise skirt, she and Naomi were seen admiring local crafts and enjoying the vibrant market scene.

Another photo showed Isla in a plunging blue and red dress at an outdoor restaurant adorned with fairy lights, capturing the essence of a perfect summer evening.

Isla’s fashion game was on point throughout the trip, as evidenced by a group selfie with Naomi and friends, where she sported oversized sunglasses and a beaming smile.

One particularly charming photo showed her in fits of laughter, donning a blue lace dress with side cutouts, surrounded by female friends, including Naomi.

Since her split from Sacha, Isla has been busy with several new projects and enjoying quality time with friends, looking more radiant than ever.

The couple, who share three children—Olive, 16, Elula, 13, and Montgomery, nine—announced their separation in April, after quietly splitting in 2023. Their Instagram statement likened their relationship to a tennis match, stating they were "putting their racquets down" after 20 years together.

The split became public after Sacha faced scrutiny following allegations made by actress Rebel Wilson. In her book Rebel Rising, she accused Sacha of inappropriate behavior on the set of their 2016 film, Grimsby.

Rebel claimed she regretted ever meeting Sacha, who she once idolized, and detailed her negative experiences working with him. She accused him of making threats over her book, which his representatives denied, providing extensive evidence to counter her claims.

The fallout from Rebel's allegations coincided with Isla and Sacha's announcement of their separation.

The couple, who first met in 2001 and married in 2010, emphasized their commitment to their children and their desire for privacy during this transition. Isla reached out to her fans, thanking them for their support and sharing a serene photo of herself in a picturesque garden, looking peaceful and reflective.

Isla has not commented on Rebel's accusations against Sacha, choosing instead to focus on her own journey and new beginnings.