Lady Karen Spencer flooded with support from fans following shock divorce from Charles Spencer

Charles Spencer announced the shocking news on Sunday that he is divorcing his third wife, Lady Karen Spencer.

Since the revelation, Karen has been inundated with support from fans following a video she shared from the grounds of Althorp on the same day the announcement was made. The video showed the epic stately home in the distance against a cloudy blue sky.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Beautiful windy day for a walk in the Park [red love heart emoji]."

Karen dedicates her time to sharing updates from inside Althorp and even writes a weekly newsletter dedicated to all the behind-the-scenes moments of the exciting projects within the grounds.

It's safe to say her fans are devastated by the news and took to the comments section of the post to share their words of support.

"I'm so sorry, just read about your sad news, I'm going to miss all your insight into Althorp, it's going to be very sad," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a second penned: "Dear Karen I’m so so terribly sorry to hear the sad news. You have been such a joy!!! To see your enthusiasm and love for Althorp, has been wonderful. Please know that. Hoping we can still be a part of your adventures. Sending much love to you all. Xx"

A third added: "You have done a most wonderful job on everything you have done there, without you it would not be possible for all the history to come to light in the way it has, making the home shine, all the gorgeous flower arrangements and entertaining of family and friends with the most lovely table arrangements as well.

"Thank you so much for sharing all that with us. I wish the absolute best for you always [red love heart emoji]."

Charles, 59, announced news of their divorce in the Mail On Sunday, telling them: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

The couple married in June 2011 and share a 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Diana.

Charles is father to Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, with his ex-wife Victoria Aitkin. Charles is also the father to Edmund and Lara, whom he shares with his second wife Caroline Freud.