Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Karen Spencer flooded with support from fans following shock divorce from Charles Spencer
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Lady Karen Spencer flooded with support from fans following shock divorce from Charles Spencer

News of Princess Diana's brother's shock divorce was revealed on Sunday

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Charles Spencer announced the shocking news on Sunday that he is divorcing his third wife, Lady Karen Spencer.

Since the revelation, Karen has been inundated with support from fans following a video she shared from the grounds of Althorp on the same day the announcement was made. The video showed the epic stately home in the distance against a cloudy blue sky. 

View post on Instagram
 

Captioning the post, she penned: "Beautiful windy day for a walk in the Park [red love heart emoji]."

Karen dedicates her time to sharing updates from inside Althorp and even writes a weekly newsletter dedicated to all the behind-the-scenes moments of the exciting projects within the grounds.

It's safe to say her fans are devastated by the news and took to the comments section of the post to share their words of support. 

"I'm so sorry, just read about your sad news, I'm going to miss all your insight into Althorp, it's going to be very sad," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a second penned: "Dear Karen I’m so so terribly sorry to hear the sad news. You have been such a joy!!! To see your enthusiasm and love for Althorp, has been wonderful. Please know that. Hoping we can still be a part of your adventures. Sending much love to you all. Xx"

View post on Instagram
 

A third added: "You have done a most wonderful job on everything you have done there, without you it would not be possible for all the history to come to light in the way it has, making the home shine, all the gorgeous flower arrangements and entertaining of family and friends with the most lovely table arrangements as well. 

"Thank you so much for sharing all that with us. I wish the absolute best for you always [red love heart emoji]."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Charles, 59, announced news of their divorce in the Mail On Sunday, telling them: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

The couple married in June 2011 and share a 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Diana.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Charles is father to Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, with his ex-wife Victoria Aitkin. Charles is also the father to Edmund and Lara, whom he shares with his second wife Caroline Freud.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more