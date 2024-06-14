Michael Strahan 'jealous' of GMA co-star as he holds down the fort with two new anchors in latest shake-up

Michael Strahan had a touch of the green-eyed monster on Friday when he confessed live on-air that he was envious of his co-star.

Sitting alongside Whit Johnson and Rebecca Jarvis, Michael's regular co-hosts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were noticeably absent.

While he was jovial throughout the show as he held down the fort while Robin and George were away, at one point he confessed he had some strong feelings about one of them.

Following a tease of next week's Good Morning America when Robin will be hosting a special segment from Portugal, he paused and said to Lara Spencer and the rest of his hosts. "I'm jealous," to which Lara confirmed she'd had a sneak peek at what Robin would be up to and it's set to be amazing.

Michael's comment was only tongue-in-cheek as he's had many exciting assignments of his own during his time on GMA, including going to space.

He has a close bond with Robin and has credited her for "saving him" when he first joined the ABC show.

The former NFL star was chatting on Candace Parker's Moments podcast and previously laid bare many of the struggles and achievements he has navigated in his life.

Michael was discussing his unexpected transition from the football field to becoming a TV personality and said Robin had been a godsend from the start.

Michael was unbelievably worried about his abilities in a new profession when he began.

He explained to Candace: "To be honest with you, I was such a fish out of water that Robin saved me in a lot of ways.

"I remember being at the Oscars on the red carpet and I was doing Live with Kelly at the time. I had never done an Oscar red carpet. I thought, 'what am I doing on the red carpet and interviewing people?'"

"Before the stars started coming down the carpet I was so nervous and I could see Robin on the red carpet getting ready to do the ABC show.

"I see her and walk over and give her a hug. I tell her, 'I'm scared to death. I'm scared'. She just said, 'You gonna be alright,' and I said, 'I really don't know,' and she said, 'Michael. Trust me, you'll be alright. I came from sports too.' Just that very simply, 'I came from sports too,' made me go, 'wow, I forgot'."

They've been close friends on and off screen since. Michael added: "She made me feel so comfortable, even before I joined GMA. That moment was years before they even considered me joining. She just put me at ease.

"Now, every morning when I sit next to her, I sit next to the person that puts me at ease in a job that we have to do. I'm lucky to sit next to her every morning."