GMA's Robin Roberts embraces long-term co-star ahead of sad goodbye and end of an era on show

Robin Roberts is good friends with her colleagues on Good Morning America, and will be one of the many anchors having to say a sad farewell in two weeks time.

That's because long-term star Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who is one of the main GMA3 hosts, will be departing ways with the show on June 27.

Jennifer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her and Robin embracing in their dressing room, as she detailed the date of her bittersweet departure.

She wrote: "Let the goodbyes begin: my last "official" day at ABC is 2 weeks from tomorrow. Thnx for 13.5 years @robinrobertsgma."

Jennifer announced her decision to leave ABC in April, in a bid to focus her time on launching her own women's wellness company, Ajenda, which kickstarted with a newsletter back in March.

Robin Roberts embraced her co-star Jennifer Ashton as they realised her last day was getting near

At the time of her departure news, Jennifer shared a lengthy statement explaining her decision, which was posted on GMA3's official Instagram account.

It has been an honor to be at ABC and help cover the biggest health issues in the country and world over the past 13 years," she wrote, paying tribute to her co-anchors and colleagues at the network as well.

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock Jennifer has been working for ABC for 13 years

"My coworkers have become more than friends; they've become family and have seen me through the biggest professional moments of my life. I feel fortunate to have worked with the best in the business."

Jennifer then gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter about leaving ABC and focusing on her new brand, which will specialise in menopause health and weight management challenges.

© Heidi Gutman Jennifer has been a firm fixture on GMA for years

She said: "I kind of subscribe to the fact that when the universe sends you a message, you should listen to it. I've been watching and participating in the steadily building upswell of interest of those two areas in our country and in our society and in our culture and media and in medicine and in science."

She continued: "Sometimes an important message needs the right messenger, and I feel like there is no more critical time in this country for women's health, and for weight management.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton with former co-stars T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

"I'm excited about finally having the opportunity to just devote 100 percent of my time and effort into that, and using the skills that I've learned from being at the number one network for 13 years, I think are going to be really vital in that."

Jennifer has promised that she won't completely disappear from television though. She added: "What I've conveyed to ABC is that they're my family, and I'm not going anywhere. I'm not disappearing from television."

© Photo: Instagram Jennifer is leaving TV to focus on her wellness company

Jennifer's decision to leave GMA3 was announced just over a year after her former co-stars, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, were dismissed from ABC after photos of them together went public.