Amy Robach's relationship with former GMA co-stars explained as she makes bold statement about them

The hosts of Good Morning America pride themselves on not only their onscreen chemistry but their friendships off air too.

But one year after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were taken off the air due to their affair, the star has confessed she doesn't miss the ABC show.

During her joint podcast with T.J. this week, Amy spoke about the lessons she had learned in the last 12 months.

WATCH: Amy Robach's rise to fame

She told her boyfriend: "I learned that I never want to go back to the grind of morning television. And I learned that I don't miss the job." Amy then added: "I miss the people."

While many of her co-stars preferred to steer clear of passing comment on their friend's romance, they have subtly shared support for her since.

In September, Sam Champion, who often appears as a meteorologist on GMA, liked Amy's Instagram post when she shared a photo of herself with her daughter Ava.

Clearly happy to see her back online after a lengthy break from social media, he simply commented with a smiley face emoji.

Amy and T.J. hosted GMA3 with Dr. Jennifer Ashton

George Stephanopoulos was also all smiles when quizzed on the GMA shakeup not long after Amy and T.J. departed.

He told ETonline that "things were great" and buzzed about Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan replacing them.

Their GMA3 colleague, Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been praised for her professional handling of the situation too.

George Stepanopoulos said things were great on GMA amid shake-up

Amy and T.J. recently shared how much she knew of their secret relationship on the podcast.

After the co-hosts were asked when Dr. Jen first learned of the relationship, or if she suspected anything, T.J. shared: "Dr. Ashton is somebody that I told – she might be one of the first – I think I told her about the divorce," referring to his split from ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

He went on: "She is one I think I told about the divorce before I even told my parents," before Amy explained that they were put in a tricky situation when it came to attending Jennifer's wedding in early November, when they were already secretly a couple.

© Getty Images T.J. and Amy say they are in love

They decided to brave it and Amy said: "I'm sure there might have been some raised eyebrows," Amy continued, adding: "But we needed to tell her," and maintained their former colleague did also already know she was getting divorced from her husband at the time, Andrew Shue.

Ginger Zee has also remained close to Amy and congratulated her after she ran the New York Marathon on November 5.

Ginger Zee commented on Amy's Instagram post

She kept her comment on Amy's Instagram post short and sweet and wrote: "Enjoy! Congrats," just as Lara Spencer penned: "Well deserved, congrats."

While Amy and T.J. weren't pictured in Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's wedding in September, they are believed to have also maintained their friendship.

Amy and T.J. weren't pictured at Robin's wedding to Amber

Amy and Robin have always shared a special bond as she wouldn't have discovered she had breast cancer if it wasn't for Robin pushing for her to get a mammogram on GMA.

Despite Amy saying she doesn't miss the grind of morning TV, T.J. confessed he felt like they were, "the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.