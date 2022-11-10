GMA's Michael Strahan's life-changing space experience remembered This was what he had been training for

Michael Strahan left fans holding their breath when he jetted into space on an adventure of a lifetime for Blue Origin, and as he approaches the year anniversary of his epic trip, fans can take a walk down memory lane.

On 11 December he did something he thought he could only dream of and skyrocketed to the edge of space with Jeff Bezos' spaceflight company.

MORE: Michael Strahan left disappointed following unfortunate space flight update

On board were a mixture of celebrity guests and paying space enthusiasts and viewers at home and at the launch excitedly watched on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Michael Strahan rockets into space

It marked the third Blue Origin flight, and the first time the company had filled all six seats on its New Shepard rocket and capsule.

Michael was joined by the daughter of Alan Shepard, Laura Shepard Churchley, and they were all spotted looking happy but nervous ahead of the flight.

MORE: Michael Strahan shares career update about out of this world assignment as fans send support

SEE: Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella reveals act of kindness for cause close to her heart in rare video

They were seen via live stream on CNN boarding the rocket approximately 30 minutes ahead of the planned launch. William Shatner - who went to space on the last Blue Origin launch - shared a message for the crew ahead of the flight and joked that they had already managed the hardest part - walking up the plentiful steps to the rocket.

The rocket then took off successfully at a little past 10am ET near the rural town of Van Horn, Texas.

Michael found the experience exhilarating

Michael and the crew could be heard saying how incredible it was.

The flight was suborbital meaning it would not make it to orbit. But it would go more than 62 miles above earth. They all landed back down to earth safely.

As he left the capsule, he said: "That was beyond. I want to go back."

Michael took treasured possessions with him on the trip, previously revealing that he would take his retired Giants jersey, a Hall of Fame ring, a Super Bowl ring, and "special watches", as well as "the most special thing to me", the shell casings that were fired from the gun at his father's military funeral.

Michael's family was there to support him

The shortlived flight - the duration was just 11 minutes - had been delayed due to unfavorable wind conditions and he appeared on GMA at the time to voice his upset.

"Waiting is the hardest part, and our wait just got a little bit longer," he said, explaining how they were notified of the delay midway through their last day of training.

"At first we were disappointed by it, of course. We just felt days ago that we were ready to go and let this happen."

But he added: "We're just as excited to go on Saturday, safety is of the utmost concern here."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox