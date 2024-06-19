Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mick Jagger's daughter Georgia May Jagger's famous family respond to pregnancy news
Mick Jagger's daughter Georgia May Jagger's famous family respond to pregnancy news

The Rolling Stones frontman shares Georgia with Jerry Hall

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Georgia May Jagger, the radiant daughter of Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger and supermodel Jerry Hall, has just shared the wonderful news that she's expecting her first child with her skateboarder boyfriend, Cambryan Sedlick. 

The 32-year-old model took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, delighting fans and family alike.

Georgia shared a series of heartfelt photos capturing the joy of impending motherhood. In one particularly touching image, Georgia stands with her navy tank top lifted above her baby bump, cradling her stomach with both hands. 

Other photos showcase the loving couple posing around a garage and a picturesque field, sharing sweet kisses that celebrate their exciting journey ahead.

"Patiently waiting for our new best friend @cambryans," the glowing mom-to-be captioned her post, radiating happiness and anticipation.

The news quickly garnered an outpouring of love from Georgia's family and friends. Sister Jade Jagger, who is no stranger to the joys of motherhood, commented enthusiastically, "Go mama!" 

Cousin Anna Jagger also chimed in with heartfelt congratulations, writing, "Soooo Happy for you both."

Georgia and Cambryan’s love story began in 2021. While the couple has kept much of their relationship private, their bond over shared interests has always been evident. 

In a 2023 interview with Volcom, Georgia spoke about her deep connection to skateboarding and music, saying, "My life has always been naturally surrounded by skateboarding and music. I always find myself attracted to the city, street culture, and musicians."

Despite her high-profile lineage and successful modeling career, Georgia has consistently strived to maintain a sense of normalcy in her life. 

"I have always just wanted to keep my life as normal as possible," she told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in 2023. 

"I still have a lot of the same friends from when I was a kid, and I always try to make sure I have a lot of personal time which is nothing to do with this world. I think that really helps to keep my life balanced."

She also reflected on her unique upbringing in the public eye, noting, "Being in the public eye is all I have ever known — it’s what I was born into. I think because of that, I have never looked to find fame at all."

