Mick Jagger’s son Deveraux Devi, 7, is following in famous parents footsteps reveals mother Melanie Hamrick - exclusive

In the whirlwind world of rock and roll, it seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Melanie Hamrick, partner of the legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, recently shared a delightful insight into their 7-year-old son Deveraux "Devi" Jagger's burgeoning talent on the dance floor.

Speaking at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala red carpet on Tuesday evening, Melanie couldn’t hide her excitement about Devi's passion for dancing. "He loves to dance, and right now I feel like he's the battle of sport versus dance," she told HELLO!

"And I said, you know what? Dance really helps sports. So he's doing it all right now, and maybe we'll see. He's a really good fit for ballet. He's got the rhythm. He has the instincts," she added.

This proud mom also treated fans to a glimpse of Devi in action last month when she posted an adorable video of him dancing in the crowd at a Rolling Stones concert.

In the enchanting blue-tinged video, young Devi was seen mastering the art of break-dancing, dropping to the ground for a split while his iconic dad rocked out on stage. The crowd's energy, mixed with his father’s legendary performance, seemed to fuel his impressive moves.

Melanie and Mick, who have been a couple since 2014, welcomed Deveraux in December 2016, adding a little brother into Mick’s large and diverse family.

Mick Jagger is also a father to six other children, ranging in age from 24 to 53, with his eldest, Karis, born to actress Marsha Hunt in 1970. Each child has their unique pathway, reflecting the rich tapestry of their father’s storied life.

Last December, Melanie celebrated Devi’s 7th birthday with an Instagram photo dump that showcased the special bond between mother and son.

The series began with a heartwarming picture of the duo locking eyes on the beach, radiating pure joy and love.

"December 8th !!!!!!! Happy Birthday sweet, energetic, silly, smart, wild and beautiful Devi! I can’t believe you’re 7 !!! We love you more than anything! You truly are my sunshine," Melanie captioned her post, emphasizing the light her son brings into her life.

Reflecting on fatherhood, Mick, now 80, shared his evolved perspective with The Guardian. "You get a bit out of practice — it's not like riding a bike," he admitted. His parenting style has adapted over the years, becoming more relaxed with each child.

Mick’s joy in fatherhood is evident, especially during the years he has been able to spend more time at home due to less work and the global lockdown. "It's fun to have children, at any age. But if you're working, and always away, you don't get to enjoy it as much," he reflected.