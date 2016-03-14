Jerry Hall shares photos of her 'beautiful' family wedding day

Following their wedding two weeks ago, Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have shared a beautiful family photo from their big day. The snap, taken by iconic photographer David Bailey, shows the happy couple surrounded by their 10 children from their previous relationships. Proud mom Jerry uploaded the picture on to her Twitter page, captioning it, "My beautiful family."

Joining Jerry and Rupert in the photo are her children, Georgia May Jagger, Lizzie Jagger, Vinyl star James Jagger and Gabriel Jagger, who stand side-by-side with the media mogul's children Prudence, Laclan, Elizabeth, James, Grace and Chloe.

Jerry Hall has shared a wedding photo of her 'beautiful family' Photo: Twitter/@jerryhall_

The joining of their two families clearly meant a great deal to Jerry – the photo is the first post that she has shared on social media since July last year.



Jerry and Rupert, 84, were officially married in a private ceremony at Spencer House on 4 March, and the following day hosted a star-studded blessing in St Bride's Church on Fleet Street, London – known as the 'spiritual home of the media'.



The former supermodel looked elegant in a light blue Vivienne Westwood dress, with her hair in loose waves as she arrived at the church with her six bridesmaids – Lizzie, Georgia May, Elisabeth, Prudence, Grace and Chloe. Guests at the celebration included the likes of Jade Jagger, Bob Geldof and artist Tracey Emin.

Jerry and Rupert pictured outside St Bride's Church following their blessing Photo: Getty Images

Rupert shared his joy shortly after the ceremony, telling followers he would be quiet on social media for the next 10 days as the couple honeymooned. "No more tweets for 10 days or ever! Fell like the luckiest AND happiest man in the world," he wrote.



Jerry and Rupert were introduced by Rupert's niece Penny Fowler in Australia late last summer. They confirmed their romance by appearing together at the Rugby World Cup Final in London last October, and made their first red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes in January, before announcing their engagement in The Times newspaper the following day.