Georgia May Jagger 'heartbroken' after family dog dies This is so sad

Georgia May Jagger has revealed the tragic news that her family dog Guinness has passed away. The model daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall announced she is "heartbroken" over the loss of her best friend, who was born in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and lived at the families' home on the island of Mustique until his death. Sharing a series of adorable images of herself and Guinness on Instagram, Georgia said: "I love you so much! Heartbroken Guinness our family dog has passed away. We will miss you with all our hearts. Guinness had a lot of friends on the Island. Thanks so much for loving him as much as we did."

RIP Guinness

Georgia's famous friends and fans rushed to pay their condolences, with Lady Mary Charteris commenting: "Oh my god no! I thought he would live forever. Mustique will never be the same. I’m so sorry G May." Another said: "I feel for you Georgia! I know how sad it is too lose your dog!" And designer Tommy Hilfiger's daughter Ally said: " Oh no Guinness!!!!!! We will miss that little rascal running around our beach! Love you guys."

Guinness was a mixed breed

While Georgia's famous Rolling Stones dad usually lives on the island, Georgia recently relocated to New York to live with her boyfriend, Parisian-born restaurateur Louis Lévy, after almost a year of long-distance dating. Speaking in an interview with this week's Grazia magazine, she said: "I've just moved to Brooklyn to be with my boyfriend; we've been doing long-distance for some time now, so I'm really happy that I see him more. Right now, we're settling into where we're living, doing a bit of antique shopping, just sussing out the place."

