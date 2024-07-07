Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez spends quality time with pal Stevie Mackey in the Hamptons amid divorce reports
J-Lo’s husband Ben Affleck has been spending time apart from his wife in Los Angeles

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez was all smiles as she enjoyed a leisurely bike ride with her close friend Stevie Mackey over the Fourth of July weekend. 

The 54-year-old singer looked radiant in a photo posted by her vocal coach, 42, showing her relaxing during a trip to the Hamptons.

Taking some time to unwind with her good friend, Jennifer seemed unbothered by the swirling divorce rumours regarding her marriage to Ben Affleck, 51. 

Despite not being seen publicly with Ben for over a month, Jennifer still wore her wedding ring, subtly addressing the speculation.

Jennifer Lopez ditches wedding ring amid Ben Affleck divorce claims

The Atlas actress exuded casual chic as she posed on matching cream-colored bicycles in front of a lush mansion. 

Stevie, known for his work on The Voice and with Jennifer herself, captioned the photo with bicycle, sunflower, and lavender emojis, writing: "Good times, good friends, good wheels."

Jennifer enjoys a bike ride with her pal Stevie© Instagram
In the picture, Jennifer gave a sultry look to the camera, her hands resting at her sides and prominently displaying the massive diamond on her ring finger. 

She wore a black sweatshirt paired with wide-leg, white cropped jeans, and completed her monochromatic ensemble with chunky white sneakers.

Jennifer spends her July 4 solo in the Hamptons© Instagram
For the outing, Jennifer styled her long brunette hair into a slicked-back ponytail and accessorized with slim hoop earrings. Her bronzy, sun-kissed makeup look highlighted her natural beauty.

Stevie Mackey has been a close friend of Jennifer’s since they met at the 2014 American Music Awards, where he attended with Selena Gomez. 

He has worked on The Voice for over ten seasons and toured the world coaching Jennifer for her 2019 It's My Party summer tour. His impressive resume also includes coaching other notable Hollywood names like Maroon 5, Fergie, and Lenny Kravitz.

jennifer lopez not wearing wedding ring© Instagram
During her Hamptons getaway, Jennifer was accompanied by Stevie and her manager Benny Medina, but none of her family members were present. 

Meanwhile, Ben was spotted back in Los Angeles. Despite wearing his wedding ring, rumours of their impending divorce persist. Reports suggest that their marriage has been in trouble for months.

Recently, it was revealed that the couple has started selling off the artwork from their $60 million Bel Air mansion, which they listed for sale last month. 

Jennifer Lopez© Instagram
Amidst these rumours, People reported that Ben picked up the last of his remaining items from the house while Jennifer was vacationing in Italy.

Jennifer continues to reside in their Bel Air mansion, while Ben has moved out and is staying in a $100k-per-month rental home close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's residence. 

Ben and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three children: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. 

Jennifer Lopez is the mother of 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with her third husband, singer-songwriter Marc Anthony.

